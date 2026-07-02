Chatroulette-inspired queer sci-fi film Chatlines lands UK cinema release

Chatlines, a new queer sci-fi film inspired by the live video chat site Chatroulette, has landed a 2027 UK cinema release.

According to Deadline, the film follows two terminally ill queer men in 2027: Jordan, who is dying of cancer, and Danny, who believes it is 2005, as they connect through a video chat app.

The pair bond over shared fears and regrets as they face death, finding solace in their unlikely friendship.

Nico Mirallegro and Lloyd Eyre-Morgan lead the Chatlines cast

Chatlines is described as Black Mirror-style indie sci-fi with LGBTQ+ themes, and features a star-studded cast including Nico Mirallegro as Danny and Lloyd Eyre-Morgan as Jordan, who also co-directs.

Siobhan Finneran, Laura Aikman, Faye McKeever and What It Feels Like for a Girl actress Hannah Jones will co-star in supporting roles.

The film is co-directed by Eyre-Morgan and Neil Ely, who are well known for their collaborative work in the LGBTQ+ genre, including the 2025 film Departures. Chatlines will be produced by Paul Mortlock.

Chatlines will close Manchester Scene Festival 2026

The film will be screened in the UK for a second time at this year’s Manchester Scene Festival in August 2026, following it’s UK debut at the Manchester Film Festival in March.

Critics have commended it for its Doctor Who-like parallels, blending screenwriter Russell T Davies’s love of spiritual storytelling with sci-fi elements.

As gay hockey series Heated Rivalry continues to dominate the LGBTQ+ genre, Chatlines continues to honour the community by telling queer stories across different categories.