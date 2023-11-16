Lady Phyll steps down as Kaleidoscope Trust leader to become UK Black Pride’s first CEO

Political activist Lady Phyll will be taking up the very first CEO position at UK Black Pride as she steps away as leader of the Kaleidoscope Trust.

Announcing the news via social media, UK Black Pride called the appointment “groundbreaking” and “long-awaited.”

They wrote: “After her incredible contributions as a leader at Kaleidoscope Trust, Lady Phyll will now be stepping down from her role there however she’ll be named as a patron for the organisation.

“This appointment is a testament to Lady Phyll’s unwavering dedication and tireless efforts in championing the rights and visibility of Black and POC LGBTQ+ communities. Her expertise and passion will undoubtedly propel UK Black Pride to new heights.”

“Leading Kaleidoscope Trust over the past four years has been an honour” – Lady Phyll

They asked followers to join in celebrating this “historic moment” as they welcome Lady Phyll into her new position.

“Together, we will continue to create spaces that empower, uplift, and celebrate the diversity within our community,” they added.

Founded in 2005, UK Black Pride is a vital event for LGBTQIA+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American and Middle Eastern-descent.

Lady Phyll becomes the first CEO of UK Black Pride (Image: Supplied)

In 2023, they celebrated their 18th birthday, and the organisers chose this year’s theme as ‘LEGACY’.

While she will be leaving her leadership role at Kaleidoscope Trust, she will remain involved in the organisation as a patron.

“We’re so sad that @ladyphyll has announced she’ll be leaving her role as our Executive Director at the end of the year but so excited for her that she will become the first full-time CEO of @ukblackpride.

“We’re also happy that Phyll will continue her support for Kaleidoscope Trust as one of our Patrons,” the charity wrote on Instagram.

Speaking about her new direction, Phyll said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to become first ever full-time Chief Executive of UK Black Pride, the organisation which I co-founded eighteen years ago.

“But I can’t deny that this has been a very hard decision to make, so I’m delighted that the Kaleidoscope Trust Board has invited me to continue my association with the charity by becoming one of its Patrons.”

She added: “As a Black British-Ghanaian lesbian, the fight for LGBTI+ equality around the world is personal and close to my heart – and leading Kaleidoscope Trust over the past four years has been an honour.

“I’m delighted that the Kaleidoscope Trust Board has invited me to continue my association with the charity”

“I have seen first-hand the toxic impact of colonial-era laws on LGBTI+ communities across the Commonwealth, and I’ve witnessed the formidable defences mounted by LGBTI+ activists and civil society organisations, who are working tirelessly towards a better present and brighter future.”

From January 2024 Jesse Sperling, the charity’s current Deputy Director, will take over as interim Executive Director until a successor is appointed.

She was met with a flood of support in the comments, with one person writing: “Congrats on your new role Phyll! Very excited for you although I’m sure a big loss for KT x.”

“@ladyphyll you absolute legend. Adore you and all the amazing work you’ve done for KT!” another shared.

Someone else commented: “What an impact @ladyphyll has had on KT and beyond. So grateful to have been around for the Lady Phyll era :).”

In her new role at Kaleidoscope, Phyll will continue to champion their work to ensure LGBTI+ people across the Commonwealth and beyond can live free, safe and equal lives.