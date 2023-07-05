UK Black Pride announces ‘Legacy’ theme for 2023 event

UK Black Pride, the world’s largest pride celebration for LGBTQI+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American, and Middle Eastern-descent has announced it’s theme for this year.

Following 2022’s record-breaking turnout of more than 25,000 people, the 2023 event is set to be the biggest yet.

On 20 August 2023, UK Black Pride will return to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for its annual celebration and protest.

UK Black Pride announced the ‘Legacy’ theme on Instagram on Wednesday (5 July)

“Over the last 18 years, we have forged a community that radiates love, acceptance, and unity,” the post reads.

It said that ‘Legacy’ was the best way to celebrate the organisation’s achievements in the years since it began in 2005.

“LEGACY symbolizes 18 years of awe-inspiring progress,” the post continued. “It pays homage to the giants who paved the way for us and embraces the responsibility of empowering future generations to take ownership and fearlessly push for change.”

The post also urged people “Get ready for the most vibrant, energetic, and meaningful pride event of the year!”

Speaking in May, UK Black Pride co-founder and Executive Director, Lady Phyll Opoku-Gyimah said: “To be able to return to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where we saw 25,000 people share their joy and queerness with us, is incredible.

“We cannot wait to welcome our family back and continue to leave a legacy for the next generation of Black and POC queer love and progress.”