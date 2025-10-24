91% of UK trans people don’t trust the Labour Party, survey reveals

91% of trans respondents in a YouGov poll conducted between July and August, commissioned by the Good Law Project, said they distrust the Labour Party.

The poll comes on the final day of voting for Labour’s deputy leader, which is now a race between Lucy Powell and the Women and Equalities Minister, Bridget Phillipson.

In comparison, YouGov’s tracker reported earlier this month that 62% of all people living in the UK think Labour is “untrustworthy”, while 15% think the party is “trustworthy”.

Under Keir Starmer, Labour moves to restrict trans rights and gender identity

The Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, has been seen by the community as targeting trans rights in Parliament, banning puberty blockers and dropping its manifesto pledge to make gender recognition easier, as well as supporting that women should be identified as their “biological” sex.

Phillipson has also promoted an extreme interpretation of the April UK Supreme Court ruling, which defined a woman as being determined by biological sex.

Speaking in Parliament after the judgment, Phillipson said the government was “working to protect single-sex spaces based on biological sex”.

Opponent Powell has previously said, if elected, she would continue to “support the trans community which I represent in my constituency very well and have done for a long time”.

“Labour knows the jeopardy trans people endure” – Good Law Project’s executive director Jo Maugham

Good Law Project’s executive director, Jo Maugham, said in a statement: “Labour knows the jeopardy trans people endure.”

He added: “Before the election it promised to ‘remove indignities for trans people who deserve recognition and acceptance.’ But in government it has lined up alongside the Tories and Reform UK at the cruelty Olympics.”

Businesses and brands have already begun complying with the proposed law – for example, Barclays has confirmed it will bar trans women from using female bathrooms in its buildings.

Stonewall has also urged government to assess whether the EHRC’s draft Code of Practice is consistent with key international human rights obligations before it is approved by ministers in the near future.

457 trans, non-binary, and intersex adults took part in the survey, with 96% also saying they distrust the Conservative Party.

According to the 2021 England and Wales Census on gender identity, 0.5% of people aged 16 and over said their gender identity was different from the sex registered at birth. This suggests the trans and non-binary community together make up roughly 0.5% of the UK population.