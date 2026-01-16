Labour MP Keir Mather backs free breakfast clubs as local schools roll out scheme

Labour MP Keir Mather has backed free breakfast club meals in schools as Barwic Parade Community Primary School and Selby Community Primary School introduce a new scheme.

Mather, who is gay, is the MP for Selby and Kippax and personally praised UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson after she announced the rollout of free breakfast clubs in state primary schools last year.

As per the York Press, writing to the education secretary last December, Mather said: “I am absolutely thrilled to hear that both schools have been successful in their application for a breakfast club.”

“Every child can go to school happy” – Keir Mather supporting the UK free breakfast club scheme

On the benefits to his region, he added: “I know from my conversations with local people that this will have a huge impact on family finances and will make sure that every child can go to school happy, healthy and ready to learn.”

The Department for Education (DfE) announced in 2025 that 180,000 pupils would benefit from the scheme, with 750 state primary schools across England selected to take part.

Offering access to a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare, the scheme is designed to support parents under financial strain, with priority given to schools in less advantaged areas.

Mather became the youngest government minister in 2025 since William Gladstone in 1834

Last year, Mather became the youngest government minister since William Gladstone in 1834. Now 27, he entered Parliament in 2023, and last year prime minister Keir Starmer promoted him to parliamentary under-secretary of state.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting welcomed Mather’s promotion, writing on X: “Youngest minister since Gladstone with the potential to go as far, which I’m sure will attract some commentary.

“That commentary should include sharp mind, excellent judgment, empathetic leader and one of the nicest people in politics,” he continued.

