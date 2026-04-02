Trans rights critic and Trump ally Kristi Noem ‘devastated’ as husband’s cross-dressing videos go viral

Former US secretary of homeland security Kristi Noem was reportedly left “devastated” after her husband went viral over leaked cross-dressing videos.

Noem, who served in president Donald Trump’s cabinet from January 2025 to March 2026, claimed she was “vulnerable to blackmail” after the Daily Mail published photos of her husband in drag.

According to the report, Noem’s insurance mogul husband, Bryon Noem, allegedly shared images of himself cross-dressing while his wife was serving under Trump, reportedly acting out a “bimbofication” fetish.

Why was Kristi Noem dismissed from her role as US secretary of homeland security?

The controversy comes after Noem was dismissed from her role as secretary of homeland security. President Trump reportedly fired her over her involvement in a $220 million taxpayer-funded ad campaign featuring Noem on horseback, despite her pledging to cut wasteful spending.

Upon her departure, she released a statement in her new role as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas – Western Hemisphere.

She said: “It has been the honour of my life to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and lead you.”

“I want to thank president Trump for giving me this special privilege” – Noem on her new position as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas – Western Hemisphere.

Kristi Noem is asking for privacy during this difficult time and for thoughts and prayers for her husband Byron’s boobs. pic.twitter.com/jf4QdLwWkx — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) April 1, 2026

She thanked Trump for appointing her to the position following her dismissal from her former position. “In my new role, I will be able to build on the new partnerships and national security expertise I forged over my time as secretary of homeland security. The Western Hemisphere is critical for the safety and security of the US.”

“I want to thank president Trump for giving me this special privilege to lead this department. My last day as secretary of homeland security will be 31 March 2026.”

Kristi Noem’s representatives reacted to the images of her husband in a statement to The New York Post, saying: “The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at this time.”

Noem’s husband went viral after he appeared in pink leggings and a top stuffed with balloons

In the released images, the 56-year-old insurance agent is wearing pink leggings and a skin-toned spandex top stuffed with balloons, with the neck placement resembling nipples.

It has recently come to light, as reported by The Times, that a webcam model was paid $25 a minute to talk dirty with Noem’s cross-dressing husband.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, US counterintelligence expert Jack Barsky said: “It’s astounding that somebody whose spouse is at that level has that kind of bad judgment.”

The revelations have also drawn attention to Noem’s record on LGBTQ+ issues. The former governor supported restrictions on gender-affirming care for trans youth and opposed trans participation in sports, while also backing calls to ban drag performances in public institutions.