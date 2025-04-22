Keir Starmer addresses Supreme Court ruling on the term ‘woman’

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken out about the recent Supreme Court ruling which determined that the term ‘woman’ refers only to “biological women”.

Last week, the Lord Hodge delivered the Supreme Court’s decision, announcing in court: “The unanimous decision of this court is that the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

“But we counsel against reading this judgement as a triumph of one or more groups in our society at the expense of another, it is not,” he continued.

Today, in an interview with ITV West Country, Starmer responded to the ruling, saying: “A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear.”

“I think it’s important that we see the judgment for what it is. It’s a welcome step forward” – Keir Starmer

The PM, who was speaking during a trip to Bath, Somerset, went on to say: “I actually welcome the judgment because I think it gives real clarity.”

“It allows those that have got to draw up guidance to be really clear about what that guidance should say,” Starmer continued. “So I think it’s important that we see the judgment for what it is. It’s a welcome step forward.”

“It’s real clarity in an area where we did need clarity, I’m pleased it’s come about.”

Starmer also seemed to suggest that the he believes the ruling should be the catalyst for change in other areas of law and policy, saying: “We need to move and make sure that we now ensure that all guidance is in the right place according to that judgment.”

Last year, the politician drew criticism from LGBTQ+ groups after responding to a question posed by JK Rowling, asking him if trans women should be allowed to use women’s toilets.

“No,” he responded in an interview with The Times. “They don’t have that right. They shouldn’t. That’s why I’ve always said biological women’s spaces need to be protected.”

In the same interview he also expressed a “willingness” to meet with the controversial author and activist. “I have indicated a willingness [to meet her],” he said. “Hopefully we can get that organised.”