Jude Guaitamacchi responds to ‘amazing’ support for trans youth campaign

The person behind a campaign supporting trans youth has celebrated the “amazing” level of support it has had.

Jude Guaitamacchi of the Trans+ Solidarity Alliance launched the online campaign, along with Paramount commissioning editor Kit Morey, and DIVA executive director Nancy Kelley, earlier this month in response to attacks on trans people in education and healthcare from the incumbent UK government. The campaign has seen celebrities such as Emma Bunton and David Tennant send supportive messages to the trans community.

Speaking to Attitude on the red carpet of the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards, Guaitamacchi said the reaction had been “amazing.” They continued: “The fact that it’s just gone viral so quickly just goes to show so many people actually support the trans community and recognise that trans youth are in need of support.

“We ask you take 10 seconds out of your lives to post a video message of hope and solidarity to trans youth”

“And we really need as many people as possible to send a message of love to our youth. They are the most vulnerable within the community, and right now all they need is to hear that they’re loved and supported. And it can go such a long way.”

In a post on 16 June Guaitamacchi wrote that, “With the attacks to trans young people’s education and their healthcare, with transphobia all over the press and social media, the hate has become unavoidable.” It follows the UK government publishing guidance on how schools should handle trans pupils, as well as blocking the prescription of puberty blockers.

“We need more than your compassion we need action. Even if we can’t fight hate, we can amplify the love!” Guaitamacchi’s post also read. “We ask you take 10 seconds out of your lives to post a video message of hope and solidarity to trans youth. Use the #TransYouthAreLoved and post it on social media. Let them know that they can grow up, be themselves because I am living proof of that and let’s make love the loudest voice.”

At the Pride Awards, Guaitamacchi also highlighted the campaign with a blazer bedazzled with the campaign’s phrase.