Emma Bunton posts beautiful video of support for trans youth and we’re not crying, you are

Baby Spice Emma Bunton continues to be a beautiful example to LGBTQ allies everywhere with her latest message of support for trans youth.

The Spice Girls icon has joined the likes of David Tennant, Ella Morgan, Jessie Ware and Dannii Minogue in recording a passionate video message for the #TransYouthAreLoved campaign.

Other names who have taken part include pop star Will Young and TV star Mae Martin.

“I am standing right by your side always” – Emma Bunton

Bunton – who previously spoke out in support of trans people as host of last year’s Attitude Pride Awards – said: “This is a message for the trans youth. We see you, we hear you, we support you. And we celebrate you.”

The ‘Maybe’ singer added: “You are loved by me, and so many people far and wide. I am standing right by your side always.”

The campaign was launched by Trans+ Solidarity Alliance founder Jude Guaitamacchi, Paramount’s commissioning editor Kit Morey and DIVA executive director Nancy Kelley.

Introducing Bunton’s video, a Trans Solidarity Alliance rep said in a caption: “Singer, song writer and Spice Girl of our hearts @emmaleebunton joins the #TransYouthAreLovedcampaign by @transsolidarityalliance. We just cried and we hope this spreads some much needed joy far and wide to those that need it.

“We have over 45 video messages of solidarity for trans+ youth from celebs across music, tv, film, and from trans+ role models, in what we are aiming to be the biggest ever shout out of solidarity. We are asking everyone to get involved. Please share the videos, make your own, post it on social media, use #TransYouthAreLoved and join the campaign to ‘MAKE LOVE THE LOUDEST VOICE’ Thank you for such a beautiful message Emma [sic].”

After shooting to fame in the 1990s as one fifth of the Spice Girls, Bunton scored hits like ‘What I Am’ and ‘Take My Breath Away’.

The star also landed a number one single with ‘What Took You So Long?’

Last year, Bunton shared a caring post from Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram reading: “I will say gay and I will protect trans kids.”