Josh Cavallo on moving to the UK, fatherhood, and facing hate in public: ‘I want to show everyone what I’m about’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Cavallo, Australian footballer, sporting heartthrob and former Attitude cover star, made global headlines in 2021 as the first openly gay male top-tier footballer. Four years later he is beginning a new chapter in the UK, the first time he has ever swapped professional football teams. Now signed to Peterborough Sports, Cavallo and his fiancé Leighton Morrell are settling in for a UK “trial run.”

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Cavallo opened up about the next steps in his relationship, his guilty pleasures (he tried his hardest to keep it PG), and the time he was hailed homophobic abuse at by a man at a petrol station.

Josh Cavallo (Image: Leon Tran/Attitude)

“My home is on the other side of the world, but the change has been tremendous”

Speaking about his move to the UK, Cavallo said it is one of his favourite countries, and somewhere he’d always hoped to spend more time. “I’ve been a footballer in Australia for almost 11 years now,” he shared. “I was also a professional for seven years before coming out. So I’ve been in the game a while, and it felt like I was waiting for the right moment to make a change.”

He added that he is defined so much more than just his sexuality: “So this is the time where I want to show everyone what Josh Cavallo is about as a footballer, not just what I do off the field.”

Despite international offers from around the wold, the decision to join Peterborough Sports was built on the team’s values. “It wasn’t just about looking at the highest level I could play at or the best quality on paper. There’s a lot more I have to consider. What’s the coach like? What are the teammates like? What’s the changing room environment? Is it safe for someone like me?”

Comparing the UK to countries like Russia and Italy, where the LGBTQ+ community is continuously targeted under new laws, Cavallo spoke about Russia imprisoning LGBTQ+ people for up to four years for displaying a Pride flag on social media. He told Attitude: “Something like that is absolutely astonishing to me. It blows my mind. The amount of disrespect our community gets from some countries, it’s like we’re being treated as aliens.”

“Both of us have dreamed of living in the UK, it’s where we want to raise a family and build our lives”

He highlight initial concerns moving abroad: “Moving here was quite daunting at first, my home is on the other side of the world, but the change has been tremendous. I can’t say a bad word about this football club. It’s really, really surprised me in the best way.” The 23-year-old has secured a one year contract with the team.

Josh Cavallo and Leighton Morrell (Image: Supplied)

He’s not alone in this move. His fiancé Leighton Morrell has made the journey too, as the couple test out what Cavallo calls a “trial run” of life in the UK. “Both of our dreams have been to live in the UK and that’s somewhere where we want to raise our family so I guess this is for us the trial period. And after that, we’ll decide whether we want to extend or stay permanently.”

And his friends’ advice, “I just got told so many times to bring wellies and I was like, ‘Guys, what is wellies?’, I was like, ‘What? Willy?’ and they are like, ‘No!’. I had to look it up!”

“I actually chased him online! He thought my profile was fake and blocked me”

The pair’s relationship began in a moment fit for a cheesy gay romcom: “Neither of us knew much about each other at first. I actually chased him online. He thought my profile was fake and blocked me. Then he saw me on TV, realised who I was, and messaged me back: ‘Oh my God, what have I done?’ It was such a sweet way to meet.”

Cavallo went on to recall the first time the couple met in person after months of speaking online, at Bali Airport, following their spontaneous decision to make their first in-person meet up a holiday. “I had a tap on my shoulder while I was getting my baggage, and I turned around and it was him… I think that was the first moment I was just like, oh my God. He’s, like, perfect. The most perfect guy ever. Wow. I was like fuzzy.”

“I think definitely both of us would love to be fathers in the near future”

Cavallo spoke about wanting to start a family, but not before planting his football boots firmly on UK soil first. “Leighton wants a family yesterday and he’s ready. He’s at a different point in his life. So he’s 35 and I’m 25,” Cavallo said relaying that football is such a short window of opportunity. “So I said to him, give me like five more years and then after that we can kind of reassess and see.”

But they’ve already had the conversation: surrogacy, twins and maybe one child each. “We would go through surrogacy and do that. But yeah, it’s kind of like we want to have one each, so we’ll kind of go down that road. But there are so many things that we’re not educated on in that field that I need to get up to date with if it’s something we really want to go down and consider. But yeah, I think definitely both of us would love to be fathers in the near future, for sure.”

Josh Cavallo and Leighton Morrell (Image: Supplied)

Public perception can be skewed, though. “We’re actually really soft people,” Cavallo said. “People think we might look intimidating, especially Leighton since he’s a muscular rugby player, but when he opens his mouth, everyone loves him.”

“It’s incredible how the younger generation sees it as a superpower”

One moment that sticks with Cavallo came at a shop in his home town of Adelaide. “I was in the chocolate aisle, and this little kid, maybe nine, did a double take. He said, ‘Oh my God, you’re the person that was the first to come out!’ Then he ran off to get his mum and told her, ‘This is Josh! He’s the first gay footballer.’”

Cavallo was remembered this moment with so much love. “His mum pulled me aside and said he feels like he identifies in my bracket. When my story came out, he showed it to them. It’s incredible how the younger generation sees it as a superpower, like it’s something cool. That moment will always stay with me.”

“He started saying violent things about where I deserved to have a corner flag put”

But not all encounters have been positive. “There was one moment that really scared me,” he recalled. “I was at a petrol station, filling up my car, when a man pulled up behind me and recognised me. He started saying violent things about where I deserved to have a corner flag put.”

It was one of the rare moments where hate turned physical. “Most of the abuse I’ve received is online, but this was in person, and it was terrifying. I was alone.”

Reflecting on how he handled it, the midfielder said: “I was shaken. But I have a strong inner circle that helps me process moments like that. I don’t accept it, but I’ve learned it’s sometimes part of the reality.”

Josh Cavallo (Image: DarrenWilesSports)

His message to the man: “Grow up.”

He continued: “It’s really sad, because it could easily be his son, grandson, or granddaughter who identifies with the same community we do. That’s what makes it even more shameful, that people are still acting out and holding onto the belief that this isn’t natural, or that we’re not supposed to be who we are.”

“What the fuck? I am trying to keep it G-rated”

Despite the public pressures, Cavallo and Leighton find time to unwind. Trying to keep it PG, Cavallo gave… one of… their shared guilty pleasures: “What the fuck? I am trying to keep it G-rated. Look, we’re big gamers. We love playing PlayStation, PlayStation 5. We love using the virtual VR, there’s this song and dance one. We always do ‘Rain on Me’ by Lady Gaga.”

Speaking about his fiancé later on in the interview, Cavallo backtracked: “That’s my guilty pleasure, fine. Rugby men.”

And while football is his job, tennis was his first sporting love… men came later. “I started football late. I started playing at 13, which in that world is really late. I was originally a tennis player, it was one of my first passions. Honestly, I loved it more than football. My mum was a tennis player, and I absolutely loved that, so I wanted to follow in her footsteps and be in that space.”

Josh Cavallo (Image: DarrenWilesSports)

When asked to choose between the oversized football jersey or the all white sexy tennis look, he didn’t hesitate: “Definitely tennis. The uniforms are slick. If I ever go to Wimbledon, I’ll be in all-white tennis, for sure.” He was gutted to have just missed the event by a couple of weeks.

Still, he admitted football kits have come a long way, especially his current away kit:

“It’s got pink in it… pink to make the boys wink.”

“I nearly fainted. Ru was just so down-to-earth and so beautiful”

When asked about his gay awakening he initially answered RuPaul, before clocking what the question was. “Wait do you mean… Oh, Zac Efron, before you know… when he was in his Baywatch prime,” he corrected himself.

For Cavallo, one of the most affirming moments of his journey came when he appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under in 2023. “The way she leads the way, she was one of the first to represent her community, and how she inspires generations of people, that’s something I wanted to do in the football field.”

Meeting Ru was emotional, especially growing up without a visible out gay footballer: “It was really hard for me to find someone I could look up to. And for me, that was RuPaul.”

Recalling a conversation he had with the programmes host he said it was like “Meeting god.”

He continued: “I nearly fainted. Ru was just so down-to-earth and so beautiful, and took the time to talk to me and tell me that what I’m doing on the football field is similar to what she created in the drag industry.”

“They were there for me when I needed them and I want to do the exact same thing for the next person”

Cavallo continues to use his platform to champion LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport, speaking on the Lionesses winning the Women’s European cup “I mean, they should be incredibly proud of themselves,” he said. He pointed out Lucy Bronze “There was one player… she fractured her leg, and then at the end of it, she was jumping up and dancing. I was like, “Girl, you’re crazy!” It was mind-blowing.”

“I was just blown away by how much the community in England gets around their team. It’s absolutely tremendous to see, it’s fantastic.”

Josh Cavallo (Image: DarrenWilesSports)

In light of Donald Trump’s return to presidency, Cavallo said hesitantly: “It has affected a lot in the footballing world as well.” He compared the environment now to when he came out four years ago, recalling an “uproar” of love and support. Now, he said he feels like spectators “look at us as kind of like outsiders or monsters.”

In light of this, Cavallo remains determined to bring his advocacy to the forefront of the game: “For me, doing what I’m doing and seeing the joy it brings out in people; I get a lot of joy out of advocating for my community.

“They were there for me when I needed them and I want to do the exact same thing for the next person.”