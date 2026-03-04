Jonathan Bailey’s Shameless Fund is supporting Out Together in combating LGBTQ+ isolation

Out Together has partnered with former Attitude cover star Jonathan Bailey and his organisation, The Shameless Fund, to support isolated LGBTQ+ communities in the UK.

The Yorkshire-based charity aims to raise awareness about intergenerational LGBTQ+ communities by ensuring those most at risk of isolation receive support.

By collaborating with Bailey’s LGBTQ+ charity, founded in 2024, which aims to support grassroots organisations like Out Together, both organisations aim to break down barriers and bring people together.

Jonathan Bailey for Attitude (Image: Attitude)

The Wicked star spoke about the collaboration in a news release, expressing a joint love for connecting LGBTQ+ communities spanning generations and regions in the UK.

“All of us at The Shameless Fund are so excited to be naming Out Together as one of our founding partners. We love the joy they bring to their community, and we’re so proud to be able to honour the dedication of people who’ve paved the way for my generation to be out and proud,” Bailey said.

“We’re delighted to be contributing to this milestone of Out Together recruiting permanent staff, and I encourage you all to dig deep to allow them to plan long into the future,” he added.

Jonathan Bailey for Attitude (Image: Attitude)

Out Together, founded in 2020 to support older LGBTQ+ people, now welcomes all generations. Thomas Porteus, Chair of the northern organisation, said: “We are very excited about our partnership with The Shameless Fund and proud to be chosen as one of the organisation’s founding partners.”

“Our partnership and the extremely generous funding provided have really supported the resilience of the charity over the last year, enabling us to expand our work, not only in providing support services to people directly through our local hubs, but in actively making positive changes for current and future generations through amplifying LGBTQ+ voices and visibility across the UK to build intergenerational solidarity,” Porteus continued.

“We’re also building workplace initiatives to challenge shame, stigma and oppression in work environments, to support real change in allowing current and future generations to be able to live freely and show up in all areas of their lives as their authentic selves,” he added.

Overall, the partnership aims to connect with younger generations, including both LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies, to help combat isolation.