Jonathan Bailey launches The Shameless Fund with horny ‘drink your milk’ t-shirt

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has launched his new foundation, The Shameless Fund, with a t-shirt referencing a rather horny show of his.

The actor, 36, announced the new foundation on Thursday (20 June) via social media. The t-shirt, a collaboration with Loewe, features the expression “drink your milk” in reference to Fellow Travelers, Bailey’s recent LGBTQ+ drama with Matt Bomer.

In the show, Bailey’s character, Tim Laughlin, is a fan of milk and towards the end of the series, is ordered by Bomer’s Hawkins Fuller to drink his milk as a means of foreplay.

Posting on Instagram on Thursday Bailey wrote: “In a splat, the design of the Drink Your Milk T-shirt appeared in my head one fine morning, and I knew [Jonathan Anderson] was the only person playful, creative and horny enough to flip that vision into a reality.”

The Wicked actor then explained that the t-shirt was to be “the first of many proud collaborations” to raise money for The Shameless Fund. He described the fund as “a passion project that will support international, national and grassroots LGBTQ+ non-profits to forge a world where every LGBTQ+ person can live autheincally [sic], love freely and thrive without the burdens of discrimination, oppression or shame.”

In a separate post, Loewe added that the fashion house would donate money for every t-shirt sold to Bailey’s foundation. The special edition t-shirts will be available from 27 June in selected Loewe stores and online. The Fund’s website teases more collaborations are coming soon.

“Children deserve the right to feel acknowledged and supported” – Jonathan Bailey

The ‘drink your milk’ t-shirt was first spotted when it was worn by Bailey to a Loewe event in March. People got the reference to Fellow Travelers although now its meaning has become clearer.

The Shameless Fund is not Bailey’s only charitable venture of late. Last November he joined the LGBTQ+ charity, Just Like Us, as a patron. The charity works with young LGBT+ people, offering support and services in schools across the UK. In a statement at the time, the actor said he was “immensely proud” to support Just Like Us, “and increase the volume and awareness of what they’re setting out to achieve, which I think is incredibly important. Children deserve the right to feel acknowledged and supported in who they are at such a vital time in their lives.”

Even before then, Bailey had spent years advocating for better equality and LGBTQ+-inclusive education. While accepting the Olivier Award for his turn in Company in 2019, the actor said: “At a time where acknowledging the very existence of LGBT people in our schools is being questioned, we have been able to, as a company, show a lovely and celebratory snapshot of gay love.”