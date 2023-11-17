Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey joins Just Like Us as patron

The star of Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers, Jonathan Bailey, has joined the LGBT+ charity, Just Like Us, as a patron.

The charity works with young LGBT+ people, offering support and services in schools across the UK.

In his new role, Bailey will work to amplify Just Like Us’ programmes such as their ambassador scheme. These see young people go into schools to discuss allyship, creating safe spaces, and celebrating School Diversity Week.

“Children deserve the right to feel acknowledged and supported” – Jonathan Bailey

In a statement, the actor said he was “immensely proud” to support Just Like Us, “and increase the volume and awareness of what they’re setting out to achieve, which I think is incredibly important.

“Children deserve the right to feel acknowledged and supported in who they are at such a vital time in their lives.”

Laura Mackay, the Chief Executive of Just Like Us, added that the charity is “grateful” to have an out and proud actor “using his platform to raise awareness of our work in supporting the next generation to be their authentic selves.”

Jonathan Bailey joins Just Like Us (Image: Provided)

Pointing to the charity’s Positive Futures report, which came out in June, Mackay also said, “When public figures like Jonathan take a stand on these issues, we are able to raise awareness and move closer to a world where all LGBT+ young people can thrive.”

The report found that young LGBT+ people were more than twice as likely to have had suicidal thoughts and feelings than non-LGBT+ young people. They were also more than twice as likely to have self-harm.

The partnership between Jonathan Bailey and Just Like Us follows the actor spending years advocating for better equality and LGBTQ+-inclusive education.

While accepting the Olivier Award for his turn in Company in 2019, the actor said: “At a time where acknowledging the very existence of LGBT people in our schools is being questioned, we have been able to, as a company, show a lovely and celebratory snapshot of gay love.”