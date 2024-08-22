Gender surgeon says JK Rowling should ‘not comment on stuff that she doesn’t know much about’

A prominent UK gender surgeon has expressed concern over JK Rowling‘s public statements about transgender individuals, saying the author’s comments on trans issues are “somewhat ill-informed”.

In a video interview on LadBible’s YouTube channel, Mr James Bellringer, a consultant urologist specialising in gender affirming surgery in trans women, said he wished Rowling would “stick out of what I do and not comment on stuff that she doesn’t know much about.”

“It seems slightly unfair to use her privileged position to make, I think, somewhat ill-informed comment about this patient group,” he added, also saying, “I’m not going to try and write a children’s book tomorrow.”

Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series, has faced criticism for her stance on transgender issues. She has been critical of some aspects of trans activism, often expressing concerns about the erosion of women’s rights and single-sex spaces. Her comments have sparked accusations of transphobia, which she has denied.

“If you don’t offer them appropriate support, counselling and in the end, surgery, we think about one in five of them commit suicide” – Mr Bellringer on the importance of gender surgery

Mr Bellringer, who LadBible says in one of only four surgeons qualified to perform vaginoplasties in the UK, also noted that many trans individuals are at risk of suicide without appropriate support and surgery.

“If you don’t offer them appropriate support, counselling and in the end, surgery, we think about one in five of them commit suicide,” he explained.

The surgeon also highlighted the significant improvement in quality of life for many patients post-surgery. “Patients literally change overnight,” he remarked. “They report back immensely increased levels of satisfaction and happiness with their lives. It’s a huge, amazing change.”

JK Rowling was recently named in a cyberbullying lawsuit by Olympic boxer Imane Khelif, along with Elon Musk. It alleges “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” around Khelif’s appearance at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer.

Khelif won women’s boxing gold a year after being disqualified from the World Championships, with her Olympic journey giving rise to misinformation and speculation around her gender.

JK Rowling’s team was approached by Attitude, but declined to comment.