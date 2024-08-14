JK Rowling and Elon Musk named in cyberbullying lawsuit by Olympic boxer Imane Khelif

Olympic gold medal-winning boxer Imane Khelif has named JK Rowling and Elon Musk in a criminal complaint related to alleged cyberbullying.

Nabil Boudi, Khelif’s attorney, confirmed the news to Variety yesterday (Tuesday 13 August 2024).

The complaint was lodged with French authorities – specifically the anti-online hatred centre of the Paris public prosecutor’s office – last Friday.

The complaint relates to alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” around Khelif’s appearance at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer.

Khelif won women’s boxing gold a year after being disqualified from the World Championships. Her Olympic journey gave rise to misinformation and speculation around her gender.

Harry Potter author Rowling and X (formerly Twitter) boss Musk were among the public figures to weigh in on the row.

“All the latitude to investigate against all people”

The lawsuit was filed against X, reports Variety, meaning that – under French law – it was filed against unknown persons.

This “[ensures] the prosecution has all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people,” including those writing under aliases, Boudi told the publication.

“JK Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others,” Boudi added, saying former US President Donald Trump would also be part of the investigation.

“Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution,” Boudi added.

Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Q5SbKiksXQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

Rowling tweeted a picture of Khelif and Olympic opponent Angela Carini on 1 August 2024, saying: “Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered.”

Trump, the Republican presidential candidate in the 2024 US election, also posted a picture of Khelif and Carini. “I will keep men out of women’s sports!” he asserted.

Musk meanwhile shared a post from swimmer Riley Gaines saying “men don’t belong in women’s sports,” adding: “Absolutely.”

“I was born a woman” – Imane Khelif

Khelif, 25, previously called for critics to “refrain from bullying” amid the row over her eligibility to compete in the Olympics.

Upon winning gold for the women’s 66 kilogram boxing competition, she said (as per the BBC): “I am fully qualified to take part in this competition. I am a woman like any other woman.”

Khelif, who is not known to identify as trans, non-binary or intersex, went on: “I was born a woman. I have lived as a woman. I competed as a woman – there is no doubt about that.”

Khelif was backed by the International Olympic Committee, a rep for whom confirmed: “Scientifically, this is not a man fighting a woman”

Images: Algeria Press Service/Debbie Rowe/Daniel Ogren/Wikimedia Commons