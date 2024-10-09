Attitude Awards: Jessica Gunning says ‘I feel like a fairly new gay’ as she wins Culture Award

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning has collected the Culture Award, supported by Jaguar, at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

Gunning was presented with her award by Big Boys creator and author Jack Rooke during tonight’s (Wednesday 9 October 2024) fabulous ceremony at the Roundhouse in London.

Addressing the audience, Jessica said: “Thank you so very much for this. I actually only came out in 2022, so I feel like a relatively new gay. So I feel very chuffed to be here.”

She added: “I did a lovely podcast called Reign recently where I mentioned that I was a big old gay, but I kind of meant it in a more throw away way, like big ol’. The next day, it was ‘Jessica Gunning comes out as a big old gay.’ I mean, those three words are true, so I guess I have to own it.

“But this big old gay is very happy to be here with you all this evening.”

Jessica Gunning (Image: Attitude)

Jessica continued: “Pride is actually 10 years old this year. The Old Vic did a screening of it and the people who were arranging the screening said, ‘Can you come and be a part of a Q&A afterwards?’ and I said, ‘Absolutely!’ But then I realised I hadn’t seen the film since coming out. So I said I’d love to be there and watch it.

“It was really emotional, actually. I’ve always been a big old gay, but it just took me 36 years to realise it. But as I was watching myself on the screen, I was like, ‘I was gay there.’ I should have known in hindsight because I cried so much doing that film. Even in my audition, I said to Steven, the writer, I cried my tits off.

“It’s been amazing watching that film back, and actually watching everything I’ve done back. I’ve always been a big ol’ gay and not knowing it. If I knew when I was doing Pride that I’d be here 10 years on, feeling the most I’ve ever felt, and the most welcome in a room like this, then I would have been very proud indeed.

“So I just want to say thank you very much for honouring me in this way. It means the world. I’ll cherish it always.”

Other winners already announced during tonight’s event include pop icon Lulu, who was named Honorary Gay, and musical legend Elton John, who became the second ever recipient of the Legacy Award.

In her Attitude interview to support her win, Jessica expressed how winning The Culture Award felt very special to her.

“I’m very honoured. It means a lot, especially because it’s a cultural award, so it’s celebrating work I’ve done in the past, before I came out or before I realised I was even gay,” she said.

Jessica Gunning (Image: Theo Tennant)

Meanwhile, Jessica also shared her reasoning for coming out publicly during the Reign podcast, telling the host that she was “a big ol’ gay”.

“I just felt like I was omitting part of myself in interviews,” she said. “And I just thought on that lovely podcast I couldn’t answer those questions authentically without saying it.”

The actor, who starred in the LGBTQ+ film Pride, went on to recall how the media covered her big moment: “[It was] something like, ‘Jessica Gunning comes out as a Big comma Old Gay’ – and I was like, ‘Aww man, I didn’t mean it that way!'”

Read Jessica’s full interview in the Attitude Awards issue, out now, featuring cover stars Elton John, Lulu, The Blessed Madonna, Mawaan Rizwan and Eurovision winner Nemo. Or check out the Attitude app.