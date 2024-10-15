Partner of Janne Puhakka ‘admits’ to killing gay professional ice hockey player

The partner of Janne Puhakka has confessed to killing the former Finnish professional ice hockey player, according to local news outlet Yle.

It was reported earlier today (15 October) that Puhakka had been found dead on Sunday (13 October) in his home in Espoo, located in the southern part of Finland. He had lived there with his partner, 66-year-old Norwegian veterinarian Rolf Nordmo.

Local police announced they had arrested a 66-year-old man in connection with the death, which they were treating as a murder.

Now Puhakka’s partner, Nordmo, 66, has admitted to the killing.

According to lead investigator in the case, Detective Inspector Matti Högman, Nordmo told police that he shot Puhakka with a hunting shotgun.

“[The suspect] has admitted that he caused Puhakka’s death” – Detective Inspector Matti Högman

Högman said that Puhakka had moved out of the apartment that he shared with Nordmo several weeks ago after ending their relationship.

Puhakka is said to have returned to the home on Sunday for “practical matters” before he was shot by Nordmo.

“Based on the interrogation, the motive for the crime was the end of the relationship between the victim and the suspect,” Högman told Yle, adding: “[The suspect] has admitted that he caused Puhakka’s death.”

In 2019, Puhakka became the first pro ice hockey player in Finland to come out as gay. He previously played for Espoo Blues and Espoo United, retiring from the sport at the end of the 2017–2018.

He would later go on to publish a memoir, Ulos Kopista, in 2022, and said that he came out after retiring to avoid undue scrutiny.

In an interview with Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat (via Yle) in which he first disclosed his sexuality, Puhakka said that he was speaking out because discussion of LGBTQ+ topics was still considered taboo in the world of ice hockey.

“We wouldn’t have to go through all this if everyone could be themselves in the locker room,” he explained. “I’m glad if even one junior or professional player finds something positive in this interview.”

More recently, Puhakka had moved into TV and was currently appearing in Finland’s version of The Traitors.

Meanwhile, the police investigation into his killing is ongoing.