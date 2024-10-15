Finland’s first publicly gay pro ice hockey player found dead in suspected murder

Finland‘s first publicly gay professional ice hockey player, Janne Puhakka, has been found dead in what local police are treating as a suspected murder.

The body of Puhakka, 29, was discovered at the home he shared with his partner, veterinarian Rolf Nordmo, 66, in Espoo, located in the southern part of Finland, on Sunday (13 October).

According to local outlet Ilta-Sanomat, a 66-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the death and questioned by police on Monday (14 October), although no official charges have been made.

“[We] have reason to suspect that the act was carried out with premeditation” – Detective Inspector Matti Högman

In 2019, Puhakka became the first pro ice hockey player in Finland to come out as gay. He previously played for Espoo Blues and Espoo United, retiring from the sport at the end of the 2017–2018.

Since he stopped playing professional ice hockey, Puhakka has become a TV personality in Finland and was currently appearing in the country’s version of the TV show The Traitors.

Speaking to the Finnish news agency STT, lead investigator in the case, Detective Inspector Matti Högman, refused to name those involved, but confirmed that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

He added that police “have reason to suspect that the act was carried out with premeditation”.

Puhakka first publicly disclosed his sexuality in an interview with Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat (via Yle), telling the publication that he was speaking out because discussion of LGBTQ+ topics was still considered taboo in the world of ice hockey.

“We wouldn’t have to go through all this if everyone could be themselves in the locker room,” he said at the time. “I’m glad if even one junior or professional player finds something positive in this interview.”

He would later go on to publish a memoir, Ulos Kopista, in 2022, and said that he came out after retiring to avoid undue scrutiny.

In a post on Instagram, the French ice hockey team Rapaces de Gap, whom Puhakka played for between 2017 and 2018, shared a tribute to the late 29-year-old.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Janne Puhakka, former Rapaces de Gap player,” they said. “We send our sincere condolences to his family, his relatives and all his former teammates.”

Meanwhile, local police said that their investigation was ongoing, adding: “The investigation is in the early stages.”