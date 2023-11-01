Police release image of man wanted after violent homophobic attack in Islington 

Police have released an image of a man they want to trace following a recent homophobic attack.

Alex Ogden, 28, is alleged to have violently assaulted a man aged in his 50s at an address in Islington, north London.

The attack happened on Wednesday, 18 October, and the victim needed hospital treatment as a result.

Due to the nature of comments made during the attack, it is being treated as a homophobic hate crime.

Ogden is already wanted by police after he failed to attend court on 31 August after being charged with three common assaults at York railway station.

His appearance has been described as “stocky, white male with a distinctive haircut of a topknot and shaved sides”.

According to police, Ogden’s hairstyle is “often braided into smaller plaits, or worn long” and he also “speaks with a Yorkshire accent”.

Detective Constable Lauren Gresty said: “Ogden may be in possession of a knife, and it is vital the members of the public do not approach him.

“If you see Ogden, or know where he is, it is imperative that you call 999 immediately.”

Anyone who has information that could help police the please call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CAD 4274/30Oct.

To report information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or call 0800 555 111.