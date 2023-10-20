Police release images of six men sought after homophobic attack in east London

Police have released images of six men they are looking to speak to in connection with a suspected homophobic attack.

The incident happened at approximately 5.30pm in Chadwell Heath, east London, on 1 October.

The two men, both in their 20s, were walking along the High Road when they were approached.

It is reported that a group of up to six unknown men were verbally abusive towards both victims and made threats.

One of the men then struck one of the victims on the head with a plank of wood.

He requited hospital treatment, after suffering cuts and bruises, but was discharged shortly after.

The second victim was uninjured during the incident, but was left “understabaly distressed”, according to a Met Police statement.

So far, no arrests have been made and police are continuing their enquiries.

The statement went on: “The Met is aware of the corrosive effect of hate crime and is determined to bring those responsible for such crimes to justice.

“A dedicated LGBTQ+ liaison officer will have oversight of the investigation and provide support to the victims.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to call police on 101 or contact via ‘X’ Twitter @MetCC, with the quote CAD 5640/01OCT.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.