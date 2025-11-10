Injectable PrEP approved in Northern Ireland following NHS milestone in monumental HIV breakthrough

Northern Ireland has approved the use of injectable PrEP, following a groundbreaking development by NHS England and Wales last month in the fight to combat HIV/AIDS.

The new long lasting drug, cabotegravir, is administered once every two months, six times per year, and is used alongside safer sex practices to prevent sexually acquired HIV-1 infection.

Clinical trials have demonstrated more than 99% effectiveness, helping those who may be unable to take daily or event-based tablets.

Final guidance for issuing injective PrEP has been issued to the Department of Health in Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued final guidance on administering the drug to the Department of Health (DoH).

The department confirmed that it “has now begun the process of formally endorsing the NICE guidance so that eligible patients in Northern Ireland may receive this treatment.”

It is not yet known when cabotegravir injections will become available to patients in the north-east.

Aural PrEP is still available in Northern Ireland, is available for free via all GUM (genitourinary medicine) clinics.

“Supporting national efforts to reduce HIV incidence” – Julie Guest, ViiV Healthcare UK on the benefits of cabotegravir

Julie Guest at ViiV Healthcare UK, highlighted the drug’s benefits: “Expanding the range of HIV prevention options could help improve accessibility for individuals who cannot have daily oral PrEP, supporting national efforts to reduce HIV incidence.”

She added: “As the first and only long-acting PrEP option available in the UK, cabotegravir expands our portfolio and offers an alternative option to help people stay protected.”

Mr Cuthbertson from the Rainbow Project said that “for those who can’t take or struggle with current HIV prevention methods, it adds a further option in the growing arsenal of preventative medication”.

What is PrEP?

PrEP is medication that helps prevent HIV, a sexual transmitted disease, by stopping the virus from entering the body.



PrEP can be taken by anyone at higher risk of HIV, including:

– Men who have condomless sex with men

– People with partners who are HIV-positive

– Trans and non-binary people having sex without a condom

– Sex workers and people who inject drugs

– As well as anyone else who feels they would benefit from the drug



PrEP usually comes as a daily tablet containing tenofovir disoproxil and emtricitabine, available free on the NHS from sexual health clinics. To learn more, please visit the official NHS website.