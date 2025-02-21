Hunter Schafer says passport now lists wrong gender, cites Trump policy changes: ‘F**k this administration’

Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer has revealed that her passport now lists the incorrect gender, following the introduction of US President Donald Trump’s second administration last month.

In an eight-minute video addressing the “harsh reality check” and posted on social media today (Friday 21 February 2025), the 26-year-old said the US State Department made the change without her consent or knowledge.

“I felt it’s important to share with whoever is listening,” she explained.

This follows the star losing her passport in Barcelona last year, and visiting the Los Angeles Passport Agency this week to replace it.

"I'm not making this post to fear-monger, or to create drama, or receive consolation, I don't need it"

“I filled everything out just like I normally would,” Schafer told fans. “I put female. And when it was picked up today, and I opened it up, they had changed the marker to male.”

As per Rolling Stone, Schafer’s gender has been marked as female since she first obtained her driver’s license as a teen. However, she never updated her birth certificate.

“I’m not making this post to fear-monger, or to create drama, or receive consolation, I don’t need it. But I do think it’s worth posting to sort of note the… pic.twitter.com/C9DDJEtf4u — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 21, 2025

“This has led me to believe that, I think, the agencies who are in charge of passports and this sort of thing are now required to cross-reference certificates,” she explains. “I don’t know exactly what changed, as far as the processing goes, but this is the first time this has happened to me since I changed my gender marker.”

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actress went on: “We’re coming up on a decade now or something, and I do believe it is a direct result of the administration our country is currently operating under.”

Schafer then explained that she was sharing her experience not to “fear monger, or create drama, or receive consolation” but to highlight the current experiences of trans people across America, and especially those who aren’t a “celebrity trans woman who is white and thin and can adhere to contemporary beauty standards.”

Last month, Trump signed an executive order on gender just hours after he was sworn in.

The order, titled ‘Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government’ states ‘woman means adult human female’.

An executive order acts as an instruction from the President to federal government agencies on how to enforce laws or policies, without needing approval from Congress.

As well as legislating in “the biological reality of two sexes,” Trump has attempted to reduce access to life-saving HIV medicine.