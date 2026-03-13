Alan Turing and other historical figures to be replaced with animals on UK banknotes

The Bank of England has decided that the next wave of UK banknotes will replace historical figures, including Alan Turing, with animals.

Following a public consultation of around 44,000 people, nature and wildlife emerged as the most favoured theme.

That means well-known faces currently appearing on British banknotes, such as LGBTQ+ pioneer Turing, former prime minister Winston Churchill, Jane Austen, and J. M. W. Turner, will eventually disappear.

King Charles III will continue to appear on the front of the notes

The public will be invited to help choose which animals and birds appear, though typical household pets, such as cats and dogs, will not be considered for print.

However, King Charles III will continue to appear on the front of the notes, backed by a furry, feathered or scaly friend.

Victoria Cleland, chief cashier at the Bank of England, spoke about the drive for change in a statement on the official Bank of England website.

“We can showcase the UK’s rich and varied wildlife” – Bank of England’s Victoria Cleland on the drive for change

She said: “The key driver for introducing a new banknote series is always to increase counterfeit resilience, but it also provides an opportunity to celebrate different aspects of the UK.”

Cleland added: “Nature is a great choice from a banknote authentication perspective and means we can showcase the UK’s rich and varied wildlife on the next series of banknotes.”

A panel of experts, including wildlife filmmakers, presenters, academics, and conservationists, will create a shortlist of wildlife species for public voting.

Who was Alan Turing?

Alan Turing on British banknote (Image: The Governor and Company of the Bank of England 2019)

Despite the new approach honouring the planet, the Bank of England has faced backlash from those who admire Turing.

The late mathematician, celebrated for breaking German codes during WWII, was prosecuted for his sexuality in 1952 as a gay man.

He was charged with “gross indecency”, the same charge used against renowned Irish poet, playwright and novelist, Oscar Wilde.

“We’ve not made amends for the way he was treated” – one online user called for Turing to remain on UK bank notes

To avoid prison, Turing agreed to hormone injections, a form of chemical castration that caused significant physical and mental distress.

One Instagram user wrote in support of keeping the trailblazing LGBTQ+ figure on the notes “Nah, leave Turing. We’ve not made amends for the way he was treated yet. Probably never will.”

“Maybe pop him on the front” – one online user pushed for Turing to replace Charles

Another said: “[I] feel like Britain will owe Turing until the day the sun burns us up for the way he was treated. Maybe pop him on the front.”

The initiative will overturn more than 50 years of honouring historical figures on UK banknotes.

A second consultation will be conducted over the summer to finalise the animal selection.