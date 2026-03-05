Girlguiding launches trans support taskforce months after banning trans girls from groups

Girlguiding is considering ways to support trans girls and trans women after anti-trans policy changes last year.

In December 2025, Girlguiding confirmed that trans girls will no longer be eligible to join its scouting groups, including Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

The decision followed the 2025 April Supreme Court ruling that defined sex as the biological sex you were assigned at birth.

Since then, the organisation has been working on ways to support trans youth through a new taskforce, made up of around 500 people.

In an update on social media, the body stated: “We’ve been making steady progress with the taskforce to explore how trans girls and trans women can connect with and be supported by Girlguiding in the future.”

Despite their display of trans solidarity, their previous policy changes continue to cast a shadow, with several users criticising the Girlguiding body.

“Girlguiding cannot call itself inclusive and supportive” – one user criticised Girlguiding for it’s anti-trans policy

One user penned: “The best way to support trans girls is to welcome them into our organisation like they deserve to be, and continue to be a keystone in the movement for trans rights like we were previously. Girlguiding cannot call itself inclusive and supportive if it excludes a group of people who deserve to experience the beauty that our organisation once was.”

Another said: “Girlguiding is for all girls, trans girls especially!! Guides was such a big part of my girlhood and trans girls deserve to feel the same way in a safe space which they might not get elsewhere. Girlguiding has stood up to what is wrong in the past as a community, there is no reason we can’t do the same now. Don’t just let this happen.”

After launching the taskforce following the change in gender policy, they received a wave of interest, with over 3,000 people responding in support of trans rights.

The initiative includes 16 core panel members: people with lived experience, senior volunteers, young members, staff, parents, carers and experts.

Together, the team of pro-trans volunteers is reviewing over 100 ideas focused on “showing support for trans girls, trans women, and the trans+ community.”