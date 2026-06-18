Gay wrestlers to enter the ring at HEAVEN & G-A-Y this Pride month

Hustle Wrestling is hosting a Pride Month event at HEAVEN & G-A-Y in Charing Cross on Friday 26 June 2026, bringing LGBTQ+ fighters to the ring.

The queer-owned London wrestling company is holding its first-ever event at HEAVEN, introducing an “unmissable night of hard-hitting, high-flying in-ring action”.

The show will feature LGBTQ+ wrestling talent and drag performers, including Sinner Sid Scala, Neon Cassius, Alexander Lockhart, Toni Harlow and more.

Muscle daddies in tight wrestling underwear flying through the air

Hustle Wrestling hosts Pride Month event at HEAVEN & G-A-Y (Image: Hustle Wrestling) Hustle Wrestling ring (Image: Hustle Wrestling) Hustle Wrestling is an n all-round gay-on-gay brawl (Image: Hustle Wrestling)

Also appearing will be HE.SHE.THEY.’s Steven Braines’ drag alter ego, Sandra Spitz, who will host the Pride Cup.

Attendees can expect muscle daddies in tight wrestling underwear flying through the air, sparkly sports bras, and an all-round gay-on-gay brawl.

Hustle founder Jonny Bailey, who has experience in both wrestling and WWE production, welcomed everyone to the event, highlighting the company’s “inclusive environment”.

“It’s a thrill to be bringing our first event to Heaven and G-A-Y” – Hustle founder Jonny Bailey on the 26 June event

Hustle Wrestling hosts Pride Month event at HEAVEN & G-A-Y (Image: Hustle Wrestling)

“At Hustle, we’ve built an inclusive environment, in and out of the ring, where people of all cultures, genders, sexual orientations and identities are welcomed, respected and valued for who they are,” said Bailey.

“It’s a thrill to be bringing our first event to Heaven and G-A-Y, a venue that has been at the heart of London’s LGBTQ+ community for decades. To be doing it during Pride Month makes it even more special.”

He further explained the appeal of Hustle shows: “If you love wrestling, every month Hustle presents the kind of top-flight bouts you’d see on TV. If you’ve never watched it before in your life, we provide all of the drama and storylines of a Hollywood film with characters that wouldn’t be out of place in a Netflix series.”

Bailey encourages attendees to “invest in the characters you’ve come to love… and hate”

Muscle daddies in tight wrestling underwear flying through the air (Image: Hustle Wrestling)

Bailey encouraged attendees to leave their worries at the door, switch off their phones and “invest in the characters you’ve come to love… and hate”.

Hustle Wrestling at HEAVEN & G-A-Y Under The Arches on Villiers Street on 26 June is an 18+ event. Tickets are available to order now via the company’s DICE page.