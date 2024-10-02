Right-wing anti-LGBTQ education activist Corey DeAngelis has seemingly addressed his previous career in gay porn.

DeAngelis reportedly acted in films like Jerk Off Race and Super Star Compilation! under the name Seth Rose.

The self-described ‘school choice evangelist’ is now better known as the author of The Parent Revolution: Rescuing Your Kids from the Radicals Ruining Our Schools – for which Donald Trump wrote a foreword.

News of his gay porn past made mainstream news last month, with the likes of NBC and The Independent carrying the story.

“I have turned that experience into the fuel that fires me” – Corey DeAngelis

In a post on 30 September on X, formally Twitter, DeAngelis appeared to discuss the matter publicly for the first time.

“As an activist for parental rights and school choice, my passion is personal,” DeAngelis said. “Just like everyone else, I have made mistakes throughout my life, learned from those mistakes, used that as an opportunity to grow and tried to channel that experience into something positive.”

DeAngelis continued: “I was a victim of poor decisions and poor influences. I have turned that experience into the fuel that fires me to save young people from being put in the same position I was put in and to help parents protect their children. I will never stop fighting for what is right.”

News of the ‘parental rights’ campaigner’s alleged past was first shared by Str8 Up Gay Porn (warning: this link is NSFW). In his known films, DeAngelis masturbated solo or alongside other men.

The frequent Fox News guest, who received his Ph.D. from the University of Arkansas in 2018, went on to become a senior fellow at the conservative education nonprofit American Federation for Children.