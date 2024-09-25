Right-wing anti-LGBTQ education activist Corey DeAngelis has been unveiled as former gay porn actor Seth Rose.

The self-described ‘school choice evangelist’, who has been publicly praised by Donald Trump, was previously better known for films like Jerk Off Race, according to reports.

The ‘parental rights’ campaigner’s alleged past was reported on by the Str8 Up Gay Porn blog (warning: this link is NSFW) on 20 September. In his known films, DeAngelis masturbated solo or alongside other men.

News of his prior career has since been covered in major news outlets such as NBC and The Independent. DeAngelis has since been placed on leave by his conservative nonprofit employer, according to AOL.

The frequent Fox News guest, who received his Ph.D. from the University of Arkansas in 2018, has also gone silent on social media since the news broke.

“Corey DeAngelis is a fighter for parental rights” – Trump on ex-gay porn actor DeAngelis

DeAngelis is the writer of The Parent Revolution: Rescuing Your Kids from the Radicals Ruining Our Schools – for which Trump wrote a foreword.

A description for the book states that it “exposes the hypocritical elites who are content to hold other people’s children captive to poorly run government schools.”

Earlier this year, presidential hopeful Trump posted on Truth Social of DeAngelis: “[He] is a FIGHTER for Parental Rights. His new book, The Parent Revolution, is a great guide to help Moms and Dads take back control of their children’s education from the RADICAL MARXISTS ruining our schools. As I have long said, School Choice is the CIVIL RIGHTS ISSUE of our time, and parents must have a voice in their child’s education! When I am your President again, I will protect Parental Rights, support Teachers, and expand Educational Freedom for all American Families!”

DeAngelis is now a senior fellow at the conservative education nonprofit American Federation for Children.

In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for the organisation said: “We have placed the employee on leave as we look into this matter further.”