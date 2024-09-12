Attitude’s favourite ‘transgender surgeries on illegal aliens’ Donald Trump memes

In the world of politics, sometimes a single phrase can spark an unexpected wildfire of creativity online.

Such was the case when former US president Donald Trump, during a debate with US Vice President Kamala Harris, uttered a combination of words we never thought we’d hear: “transgender operations on illegal aliens“.

Trump was referring to Harris’s policy on tax-funded medical care for transgender people. During the debate, he made a number of other bizarre statements, including an accusation that immigrants were eating people’s dogs and cats.

But on the “transgender illegal alients statement,” the internet quickly began visualising these imaginary extraterrestrial procedures, turning a perplexing political gaffe into a goldmine of comedic content.

Join Attitude as we share our favourite memes born from this peculiar moment, showcasing the internet’s unparalleled ability to find laughter in the most unexpected places.

E.T. the OG

illegal transgender alien pic.twitter.com/FzKYxsWbIk — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) September 11, 2024

It’s giving 1930s Christening but in space.

Aliens

the aliens after their transgender operations pic.twitter.com/FD8LD6kAEQ — yolanda fister (@yolandafister) September 11, 2024

Get away from her, you bitch!

Family Guy‘s Roger

“They’re doing transgender surgeries on illegal aliens” pic.twitter.com/FTYOwftHe9 — jamie (@justjamiie) September 11, 2024

Phasers set to stunning.

Alien Detox

me leaving jail after getting a free transgender alien surgery pic.twitter.com/uHrrefz0I1 — matt (@mattxiv) September 11, 2024

She can see Uranus from there.

Beyonce

illegal aliens after getting transgender surgery pic.twitter.com/QGOD4c19bS — ivy (@ivyonthemove) September 11, 2024

“We flawless, aliens tell ’em.”