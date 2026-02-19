Former Gaelic footballer PD Savage reflects on internalised homophobia a year after coming out

PD Savage has reflected on his sexuality a year after publicly coming out as gay, admitting he still has difficulties accepting it.

The former Gaelic footballer and CrossFit champion discussed the prevalence of homophobia in GAA, admitting that he had to leave the sport to come to terms with his sexuality.

In an interview on RTÉ’s Sundays with Miriam, Savage, who used to play for Liatroim Fontenoys in Co. Down, reflected on life since his 35th birthday.

“I even struggled preparing for this interview, to say I’m gay” – PD Savage on internalised homophobia after coming out

Now 36, he said he is still on that journey of self-acceptance: “On my 35th birthday, I sort of realised that, you know, I’ve lived to 35 years of age and I can’t do this any longer.”

“It really stuck in my mind that I just wanted to do it. I even struggled preparing for this interview, to say I’m gay. You know, it’s the words that actually just seem difficult to say at times,” Savage continued.

Savage left Gaelic football in 2015, quitting the sport at age 25 after choosing to focus on a career as a CrossFit athlete.

“People still have stereotypes of what being gay is” – Savage on LGBTQ+ stereotypes in sport

In light ofthe historic number of LGBTQ+ athletes competing at the 2026 Winter Games, including Gus Kenworthy, Elis Lundholm and Bruce Mouat, Savage spoke about the importance of visibility in sport.

“[Representation] is so important because whenever you can see somebody tangible that you know of, oh, they’re a sportsperson, they just seem… I don’t want to use the word normal because people still have stereotypes of what being gay is. People come from all walks of life,” he said.

The former footballer has also praised LGBTQ+ male visibility in the gay hockey series Heated Rivalry, in particular Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) and Kip Grady (Robbie G.K.).

“Heated Rivalry, and this scene in particular, hit hard” – Savage relating to Scott Hunter and Kip Grady’s storyline

On the moment the pair kiss in front of a packed stadium, Savage wrote on Facebook: “I haven’t shared much on here since coming out over a year ago, as it felt like something I needed to do, then live.”

“Heated Rivalry, and this scene in particular, hit hard. It brought up what could have been, rather than loneliness or resentment,” he added. “I’m grateful I get to choose differently now. It’s great to see this kind of representation mainstream.”

The former Gaelic footballer, who grew up gay in rural County Down, Northern Ireland, spoke about the difficulties of growing up gay in the north-east.

“I totally understand why people move away” – Savage on growing up gay in Northern Ireland

He said: “I totally understand why people move away to go and find themselves and come to terms with it, especially if you’re from a rural area. You’re seeing people you grew up with, with all of those sorts of things that you’ve dealt with from being younger and what you associate with.”

He continued: “It’s constantly bringing you back into that mindset of how you felt in certain scenarios. So it definitely is difficult.”