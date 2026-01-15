Freddie Mercury’s alleged ‘secret daughter’ dies aged 48

Freddie Mercury‘s alleged ‘secret daughter’ has died at the age of 48 after a long illness.

The woman, known publicly only as B, is claimed to have been born in 1976 following a relationship between the Queen frontman and the wife of a close friend. Her existence was first made public last year in the biography Love, Freddie by music journalist Lesley-Ann Jones.

Her husband has told the Daily Mail that she died “peacefully after a long battle with chordoma, a rare spinal cancer, leaving two sons aged nine and seven”. He added that her ashes were scattered in the Alps and that she is now “with her beloved and loving father”.

It is believed B had lived with cancer since childhood

According to Jones, Mercury privately referred to B as “Bibi” and took steps to ensure her identity remained secret. The book claims that Queen bandmates, Mercury’s family and his former partner Mary Austin were all aware of B’s existence but did not reveal it publicly.

Jones has also said that B had lived with cancer since childhood. “It’s the real reason why the family relocated quite frequently, so that they could access the best treatment at the time for chordoma: a rare form of spinal cancer that was always going to kill her,” she said.

Chordoma is a rare, slow-growing bone tumour that forms in the spine or skull base.

B is said to have chosen not to go public with her identity due to concerns about her professional life. She worked as a doctor and was reportedly worried about how the claims might affect her patients.

“We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life” – B on her relationship with Freddie Mercury

Love, Freddie claims B was raised by another family but maintained contact with Mercury, who is said to have visited her frequently before his death in 1991 aged 45.

In a handwritten letter reproduced in the book, B wrote: “Freddie Mercury was and is my father. We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life.”

She also stated that Mercury “adored” her and “cherished” her.

B previously said she had taken a DNA test to confirm Mercury was her biological father. Addressing calls for proof, Jones wrote on X: “Please rest assured that the requisite verification was obtained, legal teams have been involved, but that such measures are private and not shared publicly.”

B later reflected on the impact of losing Mercury as a teenager, writing: “I cried and mourned my Dad, while fans all around the world mourned Freddie. When you are 15 years old. it’s not easy.”

The book states that B was conceived in 1976, a year after Queen’s breakthrough hit ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

Austin has reportedly questioned the claims.

