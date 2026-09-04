Ex-diver Aidan Faminoff vows to use his drag fame for LGBTQ+ advocacy

Aidan Faminoff, former diver and Canada’s Drag Race star, has vowed to use his drag fame to advocate for LGBTQ+ people and create safer spaces in sport.

Faminoff, who retired from competitive diving in 2020 after 17 years as an athlete, appeared as his drag persona, Hazel, on a Diversity and Inclusion in Sport panel for Fierté dans la Capitale Pride and the European Union in Canada last week.

Following the panel, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the experience and his journey from elite athlete to LGBTQ+ advocate.

Aidan Faminoff on finding his community

“Growing up as an elite athlete, I learned every athlete carries a story – some great, some hard, all unique. I had the honour of sharing mine, and what it’s meant to finally find my community,” Faminoff captioned the post.

He also reflected on sharing his coming-out story with Outsports in 2016, writing: “I never fully grasped that sharing my story with Outsports back in 2016 would give other people the push to be their true, authentic selves,” and added, “I’d tucked that whole side of me away for a while but this panel woke it right back up.”

In that interview, he revealed that growing up, he created a “fake persona” to fit in with other boys at school. Diving became an escape from those feelings and from having to hide his identity.

Faminoff came out in 2016

He came out publicly on 11 October 2016 (National Coming Out Day) while at Florida State University, admitting it made him a better athlete and teammate.

Faminoff’s experience as an athlete informs his advocacy for LGBTQ+ people in sport. He said: “I do drag now not just to inspire, but to build safe spaces,” adding, “Safe spaces are everything for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”

Recalling the Diversity and Inclusion in Sport panel, he penned: “These spaces are what I wished I’d had growing up in diving, but never quite found.”

Sharing images of the talk online, he said the moment “lit a fire to get back into that work”. Faminoff vowed to continue helping others find their voice, check in on fellow athletes and hold sport organisations accountable for how they show up for their people.