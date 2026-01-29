Erin Reed’s transgender Girl Scouts sell over 71,000 cookie boxes, bringing hope to trans youth

Erin Reed’s transgender Girl Scouts list has revealed that more than 71,000 boxes of cookies have been sold by trans youth, having a tangible impact on the minority.

What began in 2022 with just three scouts has grown to include 189 trans scouts or troops, aiming to connect buyers directly with transgender Girl Scouts.

The initiative is tracked through an annual list created by independent journalist Erin Reed and, as of 22 January, more than 71,000 boxes have been sold this season.

“It is, in many ways, much harder today” – Erin Reed on transgender Girl Scout’s sales

Speaking to The Advocate, Reed discussed the current political climate surrounding the trans community: “It is, in many ways, much harder today than it was back then.”

“But also in many ways, I think the community has gotten stronger, and it’s become easier and more essential to find the members that you can connect with,” she continued.

Reed created the trans-inclusive list after the Girl Scouts officially welcomed trans girls in 2015, with the aim of supporting trans youth while also buying cookies.

“Those purchases have had a tangible impact” – Reed on cookie sales for trans youth in Girl Scouts

On her website, Reed states: “Those purchases have had a tangible impact on the lives of transgender Girl Scouts.”

Last year, scouts featured on the list used the funds to attend the National Girl Scout Convention, go camping, and support trips as far afield as Japan and Costa Rica.

Reed emphasises that the project’s value goes beyond money, helping trans children feel seen, affirmed and supported, with backing from parents and carers.

“Many have lost access to health care” – Reed on trans rights in the US

The journalist wrote: “Transgender youth in the United States are under extraordinary pressure right now: many have lost access to health care as hospitals capitulate to the Trump administration.”

“Again and again, families and scouts themselves say the cookie drive has become a rare source of joy – a reminder that people across the country see them, value them and care about their lives,” she concluded.

According to statistics from the Williams Institute, one quarter of people who identify as transgender in the US are aged between 13 and 17. Youth aged 13 to 17 make up 25.3 per cent of the transgender population.

In January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at restricting gender-affirming care for people under the age of 19. As of early 2026, more than 20 US states have enacted laws restricting gender-affirming care for minors, including Alabama, Florida and Kentucky.

Other restrictions include limitations on sports participation, access to bathrooms and facilities, and educational materials in schools – marking a significant rollback of trans rights since Joe Biden’s time in office.

Overall, the initiative demonstrates how community can benefit trans youth during the current political climate.

