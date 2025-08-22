Erik Menendez denied parole over 1989 murder of parents as brother Lyle awaits trial

Erik Menendez, one of the two Menendez brothers convicted of killing their parents in 1989, has been denied parole at his first hearing, while his brother Lyle awaits his fate today.

The hearing, which lasted over 10 hours yesterday (21 August), ended with the parole board ruling that Erik will have to wait another three years before trying again.

As reported by BBC News, Board commissioner Robert Barton said he could not support Menendez’s release: “I believe in redemption, or I wouldn’t be doing this job.”

“You continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety” – Robert Barton denying Erik Menendez early release

Speaking to Menendez at the hearing, Barton said: “But based on the legal standards, we find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety.”

Responsibility is now handed over to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is considering a clemency request from the Menendez brothers which could reduce or even pardon their sentences.

“You have not been a model prisoner and frankly, we find that a little disturbing” – Barton on the Menendez brother’s behaviour in prison

Barton, speaking to the brother directly, said: “Contrary to your supporters’ beliefs, you have not been a model prisoner and frankly, we find that a little disturbing.”

He added: “One is to have a pity party. Or you can take to heart what we discussed.”

The brothers have also asked for a new trial, pointing to new evidence after a former member of Ricky Martin‘s band Menudo, claiming sexual abuse by the Menendez brothers’ father. , but prosecutors in Los Angeles oppose the move.

“I just want my family to understand that I am so unimaginably sorry” – Erik Menendez addressing his family at the hearing

Erik, who Is played by Cooper Koch in the Netflix series Monsters, appeared virtually from San Diego. He grew emotional when recalling the night he and Lyle shot their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, with a shotgun in their home in Beverly Hills.

Speaking about his family at the hearing, he said: “I just want my family to understand that I am so unimaginably sorry for what I have put them through from Aug. 20, 1989 until this day, and this hearing.”

He added: “If I ever get the chance at freedom, I want the healing to be about them. Don’t think it’s the healing of me – it’s the healing of the family. This is a family tragedy.”

“Our belief in Erik remains unwavering. His remorse, growth, and the impact he’s had on others speak for themselves” – the brother’s family in a statement

At the resentencing in may of this year, the siblings’s cousin, Anamaria Baralt, gave a statement at the testimony, “We all, on both sides of the family, believe that 35 years is enough.

“They are universally forgiven by our family,” she continued.

In light of yesterday’s news, she took to social media issuing a family statement that read: “While we respect the Board of Parole’s decision, today’s outcome was of course disappointing and not what we hoped for. But our belief in Erik remains unwavering. His remorse, growth, and the impact he’s had on others speak for themselves. We will continue to stand by him and continue to hope that he is able to return home someday soon.

“Tomorrow, we turn our attention to Lyle’s hearing. And while is it undoubtably difficult, we remain cautiously optimistic and hopeful that the commissioners will see in Lyle what so many others have: a man who has taken responsibility, transformed his life, and is ready to come home.”

Lyle Menendez’s parole hearing is taking place today (22 August), he will appear on a video feed from the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.