Elton John-inspired Marmite jar hits the shelves for Pride month

Marmite has launched its fourth and final limited-edition Elton John-inspired jar in partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation this morning.

The striking label artwork is inspired by the pop icon’s 1983 hit single ‘I’m Still Standing’.

The design is bright and bold in style, drawing from scenes in the iconic music video – from Elton’s outfit to the colourful dancers.

“Celebrating personal resilience and individuality”

The artist behind this edition of the jar was lead designer Sam Hughes. Speaking to Attitude about the work, they said: “We hope that when people see it on shelves, they feel uplifted, empowered and reminded of the song’s message, celebrating personal resilience and individuality.”

Marmite unveiling Ashton Attzs: ‘We’re Still Standing’ art (image: Marmite)

Marmite has also partnered with award-winning artist Ashton Attzs, who unveiled a striking art installation this morning in Eccleston Yards, entitled: ‘We’re Still Standing’.

The artwork is a “larger-than-life” illustrated cube, displaying words of resilience from people around the world who have received support from the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

They told Attitude: “I was really moved by the words of those who had been supported around the world by the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

“I hope that if you see the artwork, you will take a closer look, read what people have to say and feel inspired too.”

The charity provides treatment and care to those most at risk of HIV and AIDS in the UK and around the world.

As part of the three-year partnership, Marmite donated $1 million, regardless of sales, from 2023 through 2025, to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

“Communities are facing increased stigma and discrimination”

Anne Aslett, CEO of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, said in a statement: “We applaud Marmite for proudly celebrating Pride… at a time when many communities are facing increased stigma and discrimination.

This July, Marmite will also make its debut at Pride In London. The brand is encouraging the community to share their own ‘Stories Of Resilience’ via Marmite’s website.

Five winners will be selected to walk at the parade with Marmite’s troupe of performers.

The ‘I’m Still Standing’ jar is available to purchase in all retailers nationwide for £3.