Edwin Chiloba: Man convicted of murder of LGBTQ+ activist who was found inside a metal box

A man has been convicted for the murder of Kenyan LGBTQ+ activist Edwin Chiloba, whose body was found inside a metal box on a roadside in 2023.

A court in the Kenyan city of Eldoret found that Chiloba’s friend and housemate Jacktone Odhiambo had killed him, before dumping his body on a street, BBC News reported.

The court also heard evidence suggesting that Odhiambo had sexually assaulted Chiloba before murdering him.

In his ruling, Judge Reuben Nyakundi stated that the prosecution had successfully demonstrated the accused’s deliberate intent and animosity toward Chiloba. Odhiambo is set to be sentenced on 16 December.

“You were close friends, and you should have protected his life” – Judge Reuben Nyakundi

“He was a young man whom you strangled until he lost his life at the peak of his life. You were close friends, and you should have protected his life,” the judge remarked, with the court not determining a specific motive for the murder.

Chiloba’s body was discovered in early January 2023, with socks stuffed in his mouth and a piece of denim tied around his face. A post-mortem examination confirmed that he had died from suffocation due to smothering.

Odhiambo, who was believed to have been in a relationship with Chiloba, was accused of carrying out the murder between 31 December 2022 and 3 January 2023. He denied the charges throughout the trial.

Chiloba was a fashion designer and LGBTQ+ activist whose outspoken advocacy made him a prominent figure in the community. Known for his bold style, he used his work to amplify queer voices in a country where LGBTQ+ rights are heavily restricted.

Last year, a rep for the Nairobi-based Galck+ (formally the The Gay and Lesbian Coalition of Kenya) tweeted: “Words cannot even explain how we as a community are feeling right now.

“Edwin Chiloba was a fighter, fighting relentlessly to change the hearts and minds of society when it came to lgbtq+ lives. Another soul lost due to hate. You will be missed. RIP.”