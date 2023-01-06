LGBTQ activist found dead inside metal box by side of the road in Kenya

LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba has been found dead inside a metal box at a roadside in Kenya.



The fashion designer’s body was found near the town of Eldoret on Wednesday (4 January 2023), according to reports.



Gay sex is illegal in the African country, and punishable by up to 21 years in prison. LGBTQ rights organisations have linked the 20-something’s death to his sexuality.

A rep for the Nairobi-based Galck+ (formally the The Gay and Lesbian Coalition of Kenya) tweeted: “Words cannot even explain how we as a community are feeling right now.



“Edwin Chiloba was a fighter, fighting relentlessly to change the hearts and minds of society when it came to lgbtq+ lives. Another soul lost due to hate. You will be missed. RIP.”

The BBC quotes police spokesperson Resila Onyango as saying: “We don’t know for now why he was killed that way. Experts are handling the matter.”

The Star, a daily Kenyan newspaper, reports that Chiloba’s relatives have positively identified his body at Moi Referral Hospital. Initial police reports indicate a numberless vehicle was seen dropping the metal box near a river, adds the Nairobi-based publication.

The outlet adds that Chiloba’s real name is Edwin Kiprotich Kiptoo.

“Rest easy, icon”

Speaking to the BBC, Chris Makena, an activist friend of Chiloba’s, said he “spread love wherever he went, was bold about his existence as a queer man and encouraged many others to do the same.”

Since news of his death emerged, followers have began leaving tributes on Chiloba’s Instagram posts. One says “rest easy, icon” while another reads: “Rest in eternal peace big man.”



A comment from a Delight Technical College rep states: “His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished. The Textile and Fashion Industry will truly miss him.

Our heartfelt condolences to his dear ones.”



An anonymous tweet on Chiloba’s Twitter account posted today reads: “We call upon the @DCI_Kenya [The Directorate of Criminal Investigations-Kenya] to move with speed and apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Edwin Chiloba was a decent human being.”



The tweet furthermore states: “She did not pose any danger to the society. Her death will not be in vain. The LGBTQ society mourns.”