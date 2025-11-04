Dr Ranj Singh and I Kissed a Boy stars front LGBT Foundation’s Man Enough campaign celebrating all forms of masculinity

LGBT Foundation has launched a new campaign, entitled Man Enough, challenging stereotypical norms of what is deemed to define a “man”, in aid of International Men’s Day on 19 November.

The programme, announced yesterday (3 November), features a diverse assembly representing the cause, including trans, gay, and non-binary people, people of colour, as well as individuals of different ages and abilities.

It features I Kissed a Boy stars Adam Williams and Lars Fellows, LGBT Foundation Patron Kunal Trehan alongside his husband Thomas, and TV doctor and Attitude magazine columnist Dr Ranj Singh.

“Being unapologetically yourself isn’t just powerful – it’s revolutionary” – Adam Williams and Lars Fellows on LGBT Foundation’s Man Enough campaign

(Image: Scarlett Novoa) (Image: Scarlett Novoa) (Image: Scarlett Novoa)

In a joint statement, Adam Williams and Lars Fellows said: “In 2025, being unapologetically yourself isn’t just powerful – it’s revolutionary. That’s why we’re proud to support LGBT Foundation’s Man Enough campaign: a bold call to the nation that masculinity isn’t a mould – it’s a spectrum.”

They added: “There’s no single way to be a man. Man Enough reclaims what it means to be strong, vulnerable, and real. It’s a celebration of identity, courage, and the unwavering truth that – whoever you are – you are more than enough.”

Lars, who made history as the first trans man on the BBC gay dating show hosted by Attitude cover star Dannii Minogue, added: “For trans men, masculinity doesn’t need permission. It’s real, valid, and defined on our own terms.”

(Image: Scarlett Novoa)

Coinciding with Movember, a global day raising awareness and funds for men’s health issues, LGBT Foundation’s campaign shares vulnerable photographs, social media campaigns, and personal stories to promote an inclusive vision of masculinity.

“Now more than ever, it’s vital that we create space for men – all men” – Dr Ranj Singh on male stereotypes

Dr Ranj Singh said: “Now more than ever, it’s vital that we create space for men – all men – to speak openly about their experiences, especially around health and wellbeing.”

He added: “For 50 years, LGBT Foundation has been leading this work, not just within the LGBTQ+ community, but for friends, families, and loved ones too. Taking ownership of your health, understanding your body, and having honest conversations can be life-changing.”

(Image: Scarlett Novoa)

On the message of the project, he said: “I want the takeaway from this campaign to be clear: it’s okay to talk, it’s okay to listen, and it’s okay to do that with each other. When men open up, we break down stigma, build connection, and ultimately save lives.”

As the foundation celebrates its 50th year in community service, Man Enough follows the success of This Is What a Woman Looks Like earlier this year.

The organisation, growing from a small helpline to a national lifeline for the LGBTQ+ community, encourages the public to reshape narratives around masculinity through their message: “Who you are is enough.”