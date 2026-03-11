Donald Trump appoints Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, to the Air Force Academy Board

President Donald Trump has appointed Erika Kirk, widow of the late Turning Point USA frontman Charlie Kirk, to the US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.

As of yesterday (10 March), Kirk is now one of 16 members who make recommendations to the Secretary of War (Defence) and the president on changes at the Air Force Academy.

Now the CEO of Turning Point USA, Kirk is listed on the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors website as a presidential appointee, later confirmed by The White House press secretary Olivia Wales to USA TODAY.

“President Trump made the perfect choice in appointing Erika Kirk to the US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors,” she said.

Kirk succeeds her late husband on the board, which the White House representative said would honour the conservative’s legacy.

“Charlie Kirk served proudly on the Board, inspiring not only the next generation of service members, but millions around the world with his bold Christian faith, defence of the truth, and deep love of country,” Wales said.

“Erika Kirk will continue his legacy, and be a fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world whose warriors keep our Nation safe, strong, and free.”

As per the official US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors website Kirk will make: “Inquires into the morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters relating to the Academy which the Board decides to consider”.

Upon her appointment, social media users were conflicted. Some said the public should respect the grieving widow after her late husband’s death in September 2025, whilst others simply put it as “we are in hell.”

“Just when you think the timeline couldn’t get any dumber,” one user wrote. “What the fuck does Erika Kirk know about the Air Force?” another penned.

The Trump administration has faced backlash over the lack of any official announcement.

“Being the widow of an influential husband does not qualify you to advise the Defence Department about Air Force standards,” another user said.

Kirk will serve for at least three years as part of the US Air Force Academy Board.