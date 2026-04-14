Donald Trump pushes anti-transgender policies upon DoorDash employee

Donald Trump pushed his anti-transgender policies upon a DoorDash employee during a press conference at the White House on Monday (13 April).

While addressing reporters on a wide range of issues, such as the US’s ongoing war with Iran, no tax on tips and “no men in women’s sports”, he engaged in conversation with delivery driver Sharon Simmons.

The Arkansas DoorDash driver was presented as an example of someone benefiting from Trump’s “no tax on tips” policy, though she inadvertently became involved in various other political conversations.

“Do you think that men should play in women’s sports” – Donald Trump asking DoorDash employee, Sharon Simmons, about her views on trans people

Donald Trump asked his DoorDash driver what she thinks about “men” playing in women’s sports:



“I really don't have an opinion on that. I'm here about No Tax on Tips.” pic.twitter.com/K28OXszmRB — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 13, 2026

During questions outside the Oval Office, Trump abruptly raised transgender participation in sports, asking the employee: “Do you think that men should play in women’s sports?”

Simmons responded: “I really don’t have an opinion on that,” swaying nervously to and fro.

The US president pressed for an answer: “You don’t? I’ll bet you do,” he said. Simmons replied: “No. I’m here about no tax on tips.”

What are Donald Trump’s anti-trans executive orders?

In his second term in office, Trump signed an executive order that prevents transgender women from competing in female sports, Executive Order 14201, titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports”, following Executive Order 14168, which states the US only recognises two sexes, male and female.

The DoorDash employee earned around $11,000 (£8,119) in tips last year, which the White House said are now tax-free under Trump’s “Working Families Tax Cuts”.

In an interview with journalist David Alandete, Simmons said that thanks to Trump’s policy her savings have helped her cover her husband’s cancer treatment.

Was the White House DoorDash employee MAGA?

Hemos hablado brevemente con la mujer que le ha llevado el McDonald’s a Trump. Sharon Simmons nos dice que la eliminación de Trump de los impuestos sobre las propinas le ha cambiado la vida: el año pasado recibió 11.000 dólares en propinas y dice que ese ahorro le ha ayudado a… pic.twitter.com/U9iED2rMJ9 — David Alandete (@alandete) April 13, 2026

She praised the president, describing him as “very, very kind”, before admitting she had previously voted for Trump before moving states.

In his address to the US press, Trump also addressed his conflict with Pope Leo XIV, who commented on a controversial AI-generated image the president posted and later deleted.

The social media post depicted him as Jesus Christ, leaning over a hospitalised man and supposedly healing him. “I thought it was me as a doctor,” Trump claimed.

“It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better,” the president continued.