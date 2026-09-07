Dolly Parton’s sister slams AI and ‘snarky’ tributes following singer’s death

Dolly Parton’s sister Stella Parton has spoken out following the singer’s death, criticising the amount of AI-generated content and misinformation being shared online.

Stella posted a two-slide letter on Instagram on 4 September, 10 days after Dolly died aged 80 following a brief battle with cancer on 25 August 2026.

She said the family is facing “incredible pressure and insensitivity from strangers” because their lives have been lived publicly.

Dolly Parton’s sister slams AI tributes

The late singer’s sister thanked those who had offered “genuine” support since Dolly’s passing, while criticising people who have used AI to spread misinformation and exploit the loss and grief of others.

“As time passes, those who are in the business of exploiting the loss and tragedies of others on a daily basis will move on to the next stampede of endless misinformation,” Stella wrote.

She described the content as “fake AI garbage” and criticised “snarky tweets”. She asked fans to show “more compassion and wisdom” as she and the rest of the Parton family grieve and move forward.

Stella’s central message was that Dolly’s death should not become an opportunity for people to make provocative or cruel online comments, while celebrating the singer’s legacy as an uncontroversial and lovable figure.

Ricky Schroder faces criticism over Parton tribute

Since Parton’s passing, tributes have flooded the internet, remembering the late country singer’s music, philanthropy and LGBTQ+ allyship. However, as her sister noted, some have been more heartfelt than others.

Ricky Schroder, who starred alongside Parton in Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015), faced backlash over his tribute, criticising her stance on trans rights.

Schroder posted a photo of himself with her on Instagram, captioned: “I didn’t agree with her advocating for Transgender & Covid Vaccine support… but loved her anyway. Thank you for choosing me Dolly to be your Movie Daddy.”

Fans criticised him in the comments, with one writing: “Wow… you should have said nothing.” Another replied: “‘I loved her anyway’ – what a strange tribute. Good Lord.”

Ginger Minj defends Parton image

Drag queen Ginger Minj has faced AI accusations over her tribute to Parton, after posing for a photo at the Grammy Museum. Minj later dismissed the accusations, calling it “disheartening” that, following the death of an “icon”, she had to “defend” the photo.

Parton died peacefully at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Subsequently, Parton’s family held a small and private funeral on the morning of 28 August 2026.