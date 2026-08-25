Dolly Parton, country music icon and LGBTQ+ ally, dies aged 80

Dolly Parton, the legendary US country music singer-songwriter, has died aged 80 following a period of health issues.

The news was confirmed by Parton’s public relations team on Tuesday (25 August 2026), who said the country music icon died peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee.

As reported by BBC News, her team said: “Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 80 years old.”

Dolly Parton dies aged 80, following husband Carl Dean in 2025

“Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Carl Thomas Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000).”

The statement continued: “A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.”

“Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.”

A glittering legacy

Parton leaves behind an extraordinary musical legacy spanning more than six decades, having written hundreds of songs, scored 25 US country No. 1 singles and 47 Top 10 country albums, and won a whopping 10 Grammy Awards.

Her iconic songs include ‘Jolene’, ‘9 to 5’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’, which was famously covered by Whitney Houston for the 1992 film The Bodyguard. With her music, compassion, glamour and larger-than-life persona, she made a lasting impact on the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

Her connection with the queer community extended beyond her music, with Parton repeatedly voicing her support for same-sex marriage, transgender rights and wider LGBTQ+ equality.

She famously once said: “If you’re gay, you’re gay. If you’re straight, you’re straight. And you should be allowed to be how you are and who you are,” cementing her status as a true LGBTQ+ ally.

Parton’s family speak out

A message from the family of Dolly Parton. pic.twitter.com/9DNRgRx0uH — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 25, 2026

Parton’s family have spoken out in the wake of her death, with the late singer’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, addressing the loss in a social media video on behalf of her loved ones.

He said Parton had asked for the video to be recorded “years ago”, before he had “fully absorbed it as a future reality”.

“As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment, but haven’t truly felt it until now. It is an honour, an honour mixed with absolute pride and great sadness,” he said.

Seaver added that she had “lived in the light” and would be reunited with her late husband, Carl Dean, and other loved ones. He recalled first going on the road with Parton as a child in the 1980s, crediting her with opening doors for both his family and generations of artists, musicians and dreamers around the world.

“My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you” – Bryan Seaver speaking on Parton’s death

“By her example, we believed that anything was possible. She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history. My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you.”

He honoured her monumental career, saying that she had become an extended member of the family to those who watched her throughout her life.

“Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever. Dolly was a farmer, just like her Daddy. He farmed the soil; she farmed songs and happiness.”

Cause of death

Parton’s cause of death has not yet been publicly disclosed, although she had reportedly been dealing with health issues that she had previously neglected while caring for her late husband.

She was one of the greats. Dolly Parton, rest in power.