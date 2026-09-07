Bangladeshi transgender community leader found dead as man arrested

Bangladeshi hijra community leader Mohammad Mohsin, also known as Mousumi Hijra and ‘Guruma’, was found dead at her home in Chattogram on Saturday (5 September).

Police recovered the 52-year-old’s body from her home in the hijra colony near Ambagan Railway Colony at around 10:30am. She was reportedly found lying face down on her bed, with marks around her neck.

Police initially suspected she had been strangled and launched a murder investigation. Her body was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Was Mohammad Mohsin murdered?

Police attended the scene after community members became concerned when she did not respond. One of her associates later found her dead.

Following her death, members of the hijra community gathered outside her residence and called for a fair investigation.

According to Newage, police have arrested 34-year-old suspect Md Momin, also known as Sheikh Roni, after CCTV footage allegedly showed him entering her room in the early hours of the day she died.

The suspect

Momin reportedly entered Moushumi’s room at 1:14am on Saturday wearing a white T-shirt and left at 3:52am, after spending nearly three hours inside.

Police identified Momin through CCTV footage and arrested him in the Pahartali area of Chattogram on Monday (7 September). Police say he confessed during preliminary questioning to his involvement in the killing.

They allege that Mousumi had called Momin to her home saying she would give him money. According to police, the pair later argued over money and a sexual relationship, before Momin allegedly strangled her with a nylon strap and fled.

Money and two mobile phones were also reportedly missing from the property, and police had initially considered robbery as a possible motive.

The exact circumstances and motive remain under investigation.

Hijras meaning

The Ambagan Railway Colony area is home to an established “third gender” community in Chattogram. The community provides a safe space for Bangladesh’s transgender and hijra population, which has historically faced discrimination.

Under Bangladeshi law, hijras can be legally recognised under the “third gender” designation. In 2013 and 2014, the government officially recognised hijras – a traditional South Asian gender identity – as a distinct “third gender”.