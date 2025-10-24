David Geffen’s estranged husband claims billionaire is hiding his finances after dropping lawsuit

David Geffen‘s estranged husband, David Armstrong (also known as Donovan Michaels), has escalated their ongoing legal battle with new allegations that Geffen is hiding his finances.

The 82-year-old billionaire filed for divorce from the 32-year-old musician in May, three months after the pair split, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The matter escalated two months later when Armstrong filed a civil lawsuit against his ex-husband in July.

At Los Angeles Superior Court, the claimant said his husband allegedly breached a contract by failing to provide “lifelong support” after their separation, claiming that Geffen evicted him and cut him off financially.

The pair married in 2023 after meeting on SeekingArrangements.com in 2016. The couple reportedly did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

Now that the lawsuit has been dropped, after Geffen denied the existence of any contract, Armstrong has accused him of hiding financial records to limit spousal support. According to TMZ, Armstrong alleges Geffen is attempting to subvert California’s financial disclosure laws.

In documents obtained by the publication, the estranged husband claimed Geffen, who is reported to have a $8.7 billion (£6.54 billion) fortune, concealed financial information “in an effort to achieve aggressive spousal support limitations.”

“Completely unfair” – claims David Armstrong as he escalates his legal battle with billionaire David Geffen

Armstrong called his current financial settlement “completely unfair” and compared it to a “case of David and Goliath.”

He further claimed he is being unfairly outspent and that Geffen is “prepared to win by any means necessary.” Armstrong argues that his ex should share his financial records so the divorce proceedings can move forward.

According to the outlet, Geffen says he has provided Armstrong with $200,000 in cash since their February split, and an additional $200,000 to cover rehab costs.

Armstrong is also reportedly living rent-free in a $15,000-a-month apartment owned by Geffen, and is in possession of around $5 million worth of art, jewellery and watches gifted to him.

Another lawsuit from Armstrong against Geffen, alleged that the businessman used Armstrong’s personal trauma for “personal gratification and public image,” which like previous claims, was dropped this week (21 October).