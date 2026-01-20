Dame Kelly Holmes and Josh Cavallo support Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces relaunch as survey highlights discrimination in sport

Dame Kelly Holmes and Josh Cavallo are supporting the relaunch of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, as new research reveals LGBTQ+ people remain significantly more likely to experience discrimination while exercising.

The campaign, which has been a fixture in British sport since 2013, returns in 2026 with a renewed focus on encouraging LGBTQ+ people to move, play and participate, supported by prominent LGBTQ+ sports figures including Olympic gold medallist Holmes and professional footballer Cavallo.

New YouGov research commissioned by Stonewall highlights the scale of the barriers many LGBTQ+ people still face. According to the survey, LGBTQ+ respondents were almost three times as likely to report experiencing discrimination while exercising, with 37% saying they had encountered negative behaviour, attitudes or language, compared with 13% of respondents overall.

Dame Kelly Holmes said movement and exercise continue to play an important role in her physical and mental wellbeing

More than a third of LGBTQ+ respondents (34%) said their sexuality had acted as a barrier to taking part in sport, exercise or other forms of movement at some point, while 58% reported not meeting the Government-recommended 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week.

The findings are particularly concerning when viewed alongside the survey’s mental health data. Some 76% of LGBTQ+ respondents said they had experienced, or were currently experiencing, mental ill-health, compared with 44% of respondents overall.

Holmes said movement and exercise continue to play an important role in her physical and mental wellbeing, even after retiring from elite competition. She added that visible inclusion is key to helping LGBTQ+ people feel confident participating in sport and exercise.

As part of the campaign, Holmes will host a roundtable in partnership with Stonewall to explore how barriers preventing LGBTQ+ people from getting involved in sport and movement can be removed. Attitude readers will also recognise Holmes from her appearance at the Attitude Pride Awards, where she spoke about identity, resilience and belonging.

Stonewall chief executive Simon Blake said the relaunched Rainbow Laces campaign aims to create a visible network of belonging

Cavallo, who came out as gay in 2021, said the findings were disappointing but not surprising, adding that sport should be a space where everyone feels able to access its physical, mental and social benefits without fear of discrimination.

Stonewall chief executive Simon Blake said the relaunched Rainbow Laces campaign aims to create a visible network of belonging, helping LGBTQ+ people feel safer and more welcome in sporting and exercise environments.

Alongside the relaunch, individuals across the UK are encouraged to show support by wearing Rainbow Laces or badges and sharing moments of movement online. Sporting and exercise organisations are also invited to sign Stonewall’s Proud Pledge, committing to inclusion, safety and respect for LGBTQ+ people.

Organisations are invited to sign up to the Proud Pledge at www.stonewall.org.uk/get-involved/support-us/rainbow-laces.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.