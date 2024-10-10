Attitude Awards: Cindy Ngamba says she’s ‘very proud of who I am’ as she wins Sport Award

Refugee Olympic Team medallist Cindy Ngamba has won The Sport Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

After being presented with her award by fellow Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes at the star-studded ceremony tonight (Wednesday 9 October 2024), the boxer said: “I don’t have a speech guys. I’m shaking right now. I’m shaking.”

The 26-year-old added: “This means a lot to me. I came out when I was 18 years old to my family hoping that they’d be a bit dramatic about it, but they were all like, ‘Oh, we already knew you were gay, so… Do you have anything else you want to tell us?’ That was the best feeling you could get from your family that loves you.

“The UK has been so welcoming to me. Ever since I came to the UK when I was 11 years old, [people] have always supported me through anything. It gave me a safe space. I’ve met amazing people in the UK. I feel proud of the UK and I feel like a British citizen.

“The LGBTQ+ community has supported me throughout my career boxing and throughout my life. I’ve always been very, very proud of who I am and tried my best to embrace my personality and who I am as a person.

“At the Olympics, everyone in the world was able to watch me and see themselves in my story and my self in that ring and on the podium when I was given my Olympic. medal. Thank you very much, guys.”

Cindy’s award comes after the actor Jessica Gunning won The Culture Award. Pop icon Lulu was also named Honorary Gay, while musical legend Elton John became the second ever recipient of The Legacy Award.

In her interview in the latest issue of Attitude – out now – Cindy expressed her delight winning The Sport Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

“It’s an amazing honour to win this award,” she said.

She continued: “I hope that my achievement of winning an Olympic medal despite the fact that I have overcome so much adversity in my life can inspire other people and show that if you commit to something, work hard and show determination, you can achieve great things.”

Cindy Ngamba (Image: IOC Media)

The Olympic boxer also opened up about her coming out experience.

“I came out to my brother when I was 18, and he was very supportive,” she said. “He said, “I still love you — you’re still Cindy.” When I told my oldest siblings, they were like, “We already knew, Cindy!” They don’t treat me any differently, and they know that my sexuality doesn’t define who I am.”

Read Cindy’s full interview in the Attitude Awards issue, out now, featuring cover stars Elton John, Lulu, The Blessed Madonna, Mawaan Rizwan and Eurovision winner Nemo. Or check out the Attitude app.