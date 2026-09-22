The Church in Wales delays same-sex marriage Bill

The Church in Wales has delayed plans to introduce a Bill that would allow same-sex marriages in church.

Originally scheduled for introduction in April 2027, the Bill has now been delayed. Instead, the Governing Body meeting will include a “conversation on the doctrine of marriage” to inform what happens next.

According to ITV News, the Bench of Bishops said the pause follows “a positive but frank interaction” and is intended to give churches “more time for theological reflection”.

Bishops announce delay for same-sex marriages

Bishops acknowledged differing reactions. In their statement, the bishops said: “As Bishops we are very grateful for the respectful and generous tone in which the debate in April was conducted.

“We see the relief of those who feel that that the Church can now acknowledge the committed and loving relationships of same sex couples; and we also acknowledge with gratitude the many gracious messages we have received from those from whom that decision was a painful one.”

The bishops said they need more time: “This significant decision has been reached following a period of positive but yet frank interaction and the bishops believe that a longer period of time is now needed to assess the best way forward in enabling Governing Body to consider equal marriage.”

Same-sex blessings approved by the Church in Wales

The delay follows the approval of same-sex blessings by the Church in Wales earlier this year.

A total of 143 members, made up of Welsh bishops, clergy and lay members, approved the decision, although individual church workers were allowed to opt out of conducting the blessings.

Following the vote, the Most Reverend Cherry Vann, Archbishop of Wales, said: “I want to thank everyone for the ways in which this debate was conducted – calmly, and with mutual respect.

Same-sex marriage became legal in Wales in early 2014 under the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013, allowing couples to marry in civil ceremonies, though not necessarily in church.