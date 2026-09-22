The Rebello hotel review: Porto’s five-star riverside retreat

On the southern shore of Porto’s Douro River, among the centuries-old port cellars, is The Rebello hotel. Opened in 2023, the five-star, 103-suite property is set across two purpose-built buildings and a former factory where in the 19th century kitchen utensils were made.

I arrive by taxi from the airport and am warmly greeted by staff. The lobby is all neutral tones and incredibly inviting with plenty of spaces to socialise or get some work done before you can switch to full holiday mode.

Apartment-style suite

The Rebello hotel suite (Image: Provided)

My apartment-style suite has a fully equipped kitchenette that includes a countertop stainless-steel coffee maker and a SMEG kettle and toaster set. The generous living space has a mid-century modern aesthetic, and nearly all the furniture in the hotel was designed by a specialist manufacturer in Porto. Large glass doors open to a small patio area within a communal courtyard, though many suites have balconies and views of the city. The spacious but minimalist bedroom features a cute black rotary telephone, and the tiled bathroom has a walk-in shower and local toiletries by Claus Porto.

Bello Rooftop restaurant and bar

It’s early evening, so I head up to the Bello Rooftop restaurant and bar for dinner. I didn’t realise how beautiful the view of the medieval Ribeira district and the Luís I Bridge would be at sunset and have to rush back to my room to get my camera before the light fades. I keep my meal simple with two starters, crispy prawn bao and lightly seared tuna tataki, alongside one of the bar’s signature cocktails, Spice Diver – a concoction of wasabi, ginger and vodka.\

The hotel’s name pays tribute to the traditional rabelo boats that once carried barrels of port along the Douro, and as I walk from the hotel to the north side of the river, each block reveals more port lodges.

In the morning, I enjoy breakfast in the ground-floor Pot&Pan restaurant, where there’s a mix of buffet and cooked food. The restaurant reopens in the evenings, offering a menu of Portuguese dishes with a contemporary twist and featuring the hotel’s own smoky house hot sauce, which is a hit with guests.

The Rebello restaurant (Image: Provided)

The Rebello Spa

The Rebello Spa takes inspiration from ancient Roman baths with modern touches like peach-washed walls and suspended globe lighting. The pool, or “Tranquillity Water Lounge”, is more for relaxation than a proper swim. There is also a wood sauna for those who want to sweat out any overindulgence. The upper level has four treatment rooms and a gym.

I’ll admit I was a bit concerned that the southern side of the river would be too quiet, but during the day it is bustling and lively, and it’s nice to have the hotel close by after enjoying a glass or two of the local tipple – port, of course!

To book your stay visit the official The Rebello website.

This is a feature appearing in the September/October 2026 issue of Attitude, available on digital platforms and in print now.