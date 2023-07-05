Drag Race UK’s Cheddar Gorgeous wishes we lived in a world ‘where we didn’t need Pride’

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK‘s Cheddar Gorgeous has shared she wishes we lived in a world “where we didn’t need Pride in My Pride, empowered by Bentley.

“I would love to live in a world where actually everything was instantly accepted,” the drag superstar told us among Bentley’s heritage collection at its Crewe HQ.

“In my dream scenario in the next 50 years, we would live in a world where our gender and our sexuality became something that was incidental about us”, she also added.

“Within our communities, we would find a way of being able to embrace one another’s differences, find them interesting even, thrive in enjoying hearing about people whose lives are different to your own.”

Talking about her coming out journey, the Cheddar Gorgeous also shared: “I remember that my parents came into the city centre looking for me and found me asleep in [a] car, because I’d gone on a night out to a gay club and not told my parents where I was going.

“They took me home and they sat me down and they said, ‘We don’t care whether you’re gay. But you ain’t coming home at 4am in the morning again!’”

My Pride is part of the Pride with Attitude digital festival. Also starring in My Pride, empowered by Bentley are comedian Stephen K. Amos, broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf, and Bentley’s own Lucy Rogers.

The festival aims to raise money for the Attitude Magazine Foundation for LGBTQ+ causes. To donate £3, £5, £10 or £20 to the AMF, text PWA3, PWA5, PWA10 or PWA20 to 70580. You can also click here to donate to the AMF online.