Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd issues plea after ‘unfair’ speculation

Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd has asked fans to refrain from speculating about the real-life inspirations behind his characters.

The hit TV show, which was also written by Gadd and is partly autobiographical, was released on 11 April to instant critical acclaim.

The thriller – currently the most-watched programme in the UK on Netflix – follows a young man, Donny, who is stalked by an older woman named Martha. In the story, Donny also falls victim to a male rapist: a TV writer and director called Darrien.

Responding to headlines about about the real-life Martha in an Instagram statement yesterday (22 April 2024), Gadd called the situation “unfair.”

He also denied speculation that Sean Foley, a two-time Olivier Award-winning director, writer, comedian and actor known for his stage hit The Play What I Wrote, was one of the “real life people” on which he’s based his characters.

“Not the point of the show” – Baby Reindeer‘s Richard Gadd

Addressing the speculation, Gadd said: “People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation.”

The 34-year-old continued: “Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That’s not the point of our show.”

Foley has meanwhile posted a statement to X saying: “Police have been informed and are investigating all defamatory abusive and threatening posts against me.”

Speaking to Attitude in a recent interview, Gadd said of Baby Reindeer: “It is, as it says on the tin, a true story. A lot of this stuff happened to me. We’ve obviously had to go to great lengths to protect people’s identities.

“But it’s probably even more close to the truth than I’d care to admit in a lot of ways. I went through all these things. My twenties were a severe period of time, so Donny and me are very close. But it is a performance. I’m not like that guy anymore at all. So, I really had to get back into that character in a way.”