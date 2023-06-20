Stephen K. Amos, Riyadh Khalaf and Cheddar Gorgeous star in My Pride, empowered by Bentley

As part of the Pride with Attitude digital festival, four kindred queer people are to star in the exclusive My Pride, empowered by Bentley series.

Sharing their stories on the route to their place in the community are three familiar faces. They’re joined by a special member of Bentley’s BeProud network. Comedian Stephen K. Amos, Drag Race UK star Cheddar Gorgeous and Irish broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf join Bentley’s Lucy Rogers for My Pride, empowered by Bentley.

The journeys we take as LGBTQ+ people can take us on many different routes. Some are smooth, some are rough, but all are worth it. Join us among the backdrop of Bentley’s breathtaking collection of heritage vehicles at its carbon-neutral HQ from Wednesday 28 June. Together, we’ll discover how over more than 50 years of Pride, we’ve earned the rights we enjoy today.

Supporting LGBTQ+ causes

Each video in the Pride with Attitude series helps support the Attitude Magazine Foundation (AMF) for LGBTQ+ causes. In the past, the AMF has helped benefit Switchboard LGBT+, Stonewall UK, Mermaids, LGBT Youth Scotland, Kaleidoscope Trust, The Food Chain, Elton John AIDS Foundation, Curly’s Legacy, AKT, Black Trans Foundation and more.

To donate £3, £5, £10 or £20 to the AMF, text PWA3, PWA5, PWA10 or PWA20 to 70580. You can also click here to donate to the AMF online.